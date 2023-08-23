TRAVERSE CITY — A local group won’t be able to appeal an October court ruling over building height criteria for a proposed downtown development.
According to the city of Traverse City, that’s further reaffirmation of the historical precedent officials have used in making decisions about whether a building meets zoning requirements pertaining to height. Innovo TC Hall, a development group and joint defendant in the case, has already been blocked via ballot initiative from going above the city’s 60 foot limit.
But last year’s Michigan Appeals Court ruling stands: rooftop structures, like elevator shafts and parapet walls, don’t count toward that height.
“It’s great to hear that the City has found clarity on the building height issue and that the historical way of measuring buildings has been confirmed as provided in the zoning ordinance,” said Shawn Winter, city planning director, in a press release. “This clarity is beneficial for the City, as it helps avoid any confusion or misunderstandings regarding building regulations and zoning laws.”
Traverse City was the other defendant in the case.
The case was first brought forward by plaintiffs Save Our Downtown and Albert Quick, who argued that the Innovo TC Hall proposal flouted city zoning requirements and a 2016 charter amendment giving voters the right to nix proposals that seek to build higher than 60 feet.
The plaintiffs said that adopting the charter amendment changed how the city measures building height — an argument which 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power upheld before a three-judge appeals court panel overruled him in October.
That appeals court decision was not a complete victory for the defendants, however. The ruling maintained that Innovo’s plans set the building at 62 feet, owing to building elements atop the roof deck.
In a written comment Tuesday, Jay Zelenock, attorney for Save Our Downtown said the plaintiffs won most of the issues they brought forward to the appeals court last year, and stressed that voters still had the chance to reject the Innovo plan, in its original form, at the ballot box in November.
“While we’re disappointed that the Supreme Court didn’t grant a discretionary appeal to address additional technical issues about proper ‘building measurement techniques,’ we’re very happy overall that the Court of Appeals’ decision has affirmed the People’s right to vote on these issues, as required by the City Charter,” he said.
Still, the development group won’t have to change much as it moves toward constructing the Hall Street apartment building in a way that conforms with both the city’s zoning ordinance and the voters’ demands.
“We are gratified by the decision of the Michigan Supreme Court, however, we are not surprised. We were confident that the law was on our side,” said Brian Mullally, Innovo Development Group principal and co-founder, in a written statement.
The group plans to work with the city to build “attainable housing,” at a time when it’s crucial to the community, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.