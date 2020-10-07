TRAVERSE CITY — A local man convicted of beating his neighbor to death lost a third appeal of his conviction.
The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear Dallas Walker’s appeal — the third in his efforts to overturn a conviction of second-degree murder and a lengthy sentence.
It’s a vital win for the family of his victim, said Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood, who conducted case arguments in both 13th Circuit and appellate courtrooms.
“They know the justice they received in trial will remain in place, and that the trial was done procedurally correctly and ended with the correct result,” Attwood said. “They know that something’s not going to be brought up to overturn that decision — they can rest assured that what happened will stand.”
He said he wasn’t surprised at the results of Walker’s latest appeal, and feels the Court of Appeals and later, Supreme Court made the right decisions.
But it’s not so clear-cut, argued Timothy Doman, who represented Walker in his appeals.
Doman said Tuesday he feels Walker was both overcharged and over-sentenced — and argued the Court of Appeals disregarded case law and past precedent on such matters.
“It’s just a sad case all the way around. For Dallas, for the victim, for everyone involved,” Doman said. “I really don’t think that justice was done.”
A jury found Walker guilty of second-degree murder in early 2018 in the bloody death of Christopher Kleehammer, a family friend who lived nearby. He was also found guilty of tampering with evidence, according to 13th Circuit Court records.
Kleehammer, 48, was described by family at trial as “frail,” disabled and unable to work after a series of strokes. He was found in a pool of his own blood on the morning of Sept. 20, 2017.
Kleehammer died of blunt force trauma to the head and face, medical examiner testimony showed, and appellate court records note the beating flattened Kleehammer’s nose and caused extensive bleeding beneath his scalp and on the surface of his brain.
Investigations led police to Walker, then 23. They discovered Walker had confessed the crime to his girlfriend soon after the incident.
He told her “I did it with my elbows,” according to court records.
The pair had been up late the night prior drinking vodka, according to previous reports.
Walker was arrested and charged with open murder days later.
In May 2018, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer sentenced him to 20 to 50 years in prison. Walker filed a request with the Court of Appeals days after his original sentencing. He argued the evidence against him was insufficient and that Elsenheimer erred in considering the crime’s “excessive brutality” in sentencing.
The Court of Appeals in November 2019 denied his request for a new trial, and an appeal of that denial was turned down by the Michigan Supreme Court in late May. His latest request asked the higher court to reconsider, which they again denied on Oct. 1.
“For all intents and purposes, this is the end of the line for appeals — barring some unforeseen circumstances out there,” Attwood said.
But Doman said Walker still has a few avenues to pursue, including the potential to request a motion for relief of judgment within the state’s court system, or taking the matter to a federal courtroom with a petition for habeas corpus.
“This certainly is a blow, but by no stretch of the imagination (is it) an end to the case,” he said.
