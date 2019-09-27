BELLAIRE — Terry Starr likely will stand trial before a jury of his peers for the crimes of which he’s accused.
But the suspended Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent still managed an excited smile and rushed to wish his friend a happy birthday outside the Antrim County courthouse after the charges against him were bound over to the 13th Circuit Court last week.
Starr maintained he is innocent of the two felony counts he faces — the false report of a felony and the intentional false report of child abuse. But it will be up to a group of men and women from Antrim County to decide whether or not he is guilty.
The charges stem from accusations that Starr, when he was the principal at Cherryland Middle School in Elk Rapids in 2018, sent anonymous letters to several Elk Rapids Public Schools officials accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of actions tantamount to criminal sexual conduct against a student in 2013.
Dozens of people showed up and voiced their support for Starr at a special meeting of the Kalkaska Board of Education on Thursday.
Many believed the meeting, which was called to discuss “personnel matters” in a closed session, would result in Starr’s dismissal from the district. Of those who spoke during public comment, many mentioned allowing due process to play out and the Constitutional right of being innocent until found guilty. Others pointed to Starr’s value to the students and teachers and asked the board to reinstate him to his post.
“This is a dear man that loves our children. It would be a grave mistake to let a man like this go,” Steve Brower said. “There will be people watching and waiting and hoping that we do the wrong thing here tonight.”
Trustees took no action after returning to open session 45 minutes later, and Board President Rachael Birgy declined to say if Starr’s status with the district was discussed in closed session. Birgy did say that “nothing has changed” regarding the district’s position on Starr, who is still on unpaid administrative leave.
Those who have known Starr for decades cannot pair the educator with the actions of which he’s accused.
Craig Mosher sat on the interview committee that brought Starr to Elk Rapids 19 years ago and said he knows Starr to be a man of integrity and character who would not stoop to such lengths to smear the name of an innocent man.
“I think Terry’s caught in the middle of all this,” Mosher said. “I think somebody was going after Mike, maybe a kid or a parent or someone who didn’t really know how the whole system works.”
The prosecution, law enforcement and the defense all agree on one thing — Travis is not guilty of the crime suggested in those anonymous letters. The student, now graduated, confirmed as much when she spoke with the authorities. But those parties vary widely on Starr’s guilt or innocence.
Judge Bob Cooney during the preliminary examination determined there was enough evidence to meet the probable cause burden of proof that Starr committed these crimes.
He pointed to language used in the letters, a soon-to-be vacant superintendency at Elk Rapids that Starr and Travis likely would vie for, testimony of a handwriting analysis expert and several other factors.
The dozens of Starr supporters who packed the small 86th District courtroom in Bellaire were left stunned by Cooney’s decision. Some were in tears. Others very clearly angry.
Dennis Childs was one of those angered by the decision.
“At about 5 o’clock, I turned to my wife and said the judge is going to throw him (Starr) under the bus. And sure enough he did,” Childs said. “The only reason we’re still here talking about this is because he (Cooney) didn’t have enough chutzpah to throw it out like he should have. He had nothing. I’d sure hate to see our school board throw him under the bus again.”
Clary Walker made the trip from Traverse City to Bellaire last week to be there for Starr. Walker said it will be difficult for Starr to get his reputation back after this ordeal, even if he is found not guilty.
“When your name gets associated with something like this or if anybody on the street sees that picture of him in chains, that’s cruel,” he said. “What we hear on the street, people will say, ‘Oh, is he a friend of yours? Did they put him in jail yet?’ The whole public perception is twisted.”
Clary said there is one possible reason why Starr is being targeted for these crimes.
“There’s a high jealousy level that Terry is so well loved by so many,” he said. “If you take a sampling over in Kalkaska, they thought they hit the lottery getting him to be their superintendent — which they did.”
Katie Little, a teacher at Kalkaska, believes that to be true and believes Kalkaska is behind Starr. She asked the board to stand firm and stand behind Starr until the conclusion of the case.
“This is not a community divided,” Little said. “He believed in this community even when sometimes we don’t believe in ourselves.”
