TRAVERSE CITY — Winter usually gives Traverse City street crews a break from filling potholes, but not this year.
“It’s been a long season due to all the freeze-thaw cycles,” said Chris Weber, supervisor of the city Department of Public Services’ streets division.
Drastic swings in temperatures send meltwater into cracks in the street, which freeze when it cools down again and breaks pavement loose, he said. The worst ones are on the city’s busy thoroughfares, where heavy traffic shortens the lifespan of any patch the street crews apply. It’s kept the DPS filling potholes all winter long.
But recent road projects have gotten rid of some previous problem spots, Weber said — gone is a massive hole that used to open up in front of Junior’s Tires. That hole would swallow a large amount of patching material and keep reopening, but now in its place is a brand-new and redesigned road.
“Those type of potholes you don’t see as often as even when I started eight years ago,” he said.
It’s not just water freezing in cracks, either.
Jay Saksewski, Grand Traverse County Road Commission superintendent, pointed to a different culprit. Frozen ground below the road base will “heave,” pushing up the base and pavement itself. That heaving subsides once the ground thaws, leaving a void between road base and pavement. These voids collapse once driven across, leaving a hole in the pavement.
County road crews said they aren’t seeing anything out of the ordinary when it comes to potholes, despite the weather being “super weird,” Saksewski said.
Consider the whipsaw weather over the past few weeks: 10 inches of snow on Saturday, followed by meltingly warm temperatures. On March 17, both the high of 47 and low of 35 set new records for that date, and the average daily temperature of 29.9 makes it the warmest March on record so far. There was plenty of cold, too, with lows on most March days falling below freezing and bottoming out at 13 degrees on the 19th. That day’s high temperature never crested the mid-20s.
While three county road commission crews dedicated to patching potholes are out every day and have already taken 73 pothole service requests in 2023, soil temperatures under the pavement aren’t swinging as drastically as air temperatures are, Saksewski said.
“We are seeing the frost below-grade is kind of thawing slower than we would expect,” he said.
Moisture in that subgrade soil freezing and thawing is what Saksewski called the biggest factor for potholes. Sunny days can warm up the soil as it heats up the pavement, and southerly winds bringing in warm air can speed up the thawing process as well.
For drivers sick of dodging those tire-bursting, rim-warping, suspension-snapping maws in the asphalt, there are two ways to report potholes in Grand Traverse County, according to Saksewski.
Drivers can report a typical problem spot — one that doesn’t pose a safety threat — online at www.gtcrc.org, then click the “Report a Problem” to load the Citizen Reporter Problem application.
Click “Proceed as guest,” then “Road issue” once the map and options menu loads. Click “Submit a problem” at the bottom of the screen, then select “Pothole” from the menu of options. Click the map to select the spot once all the other fields are filled in.
Drivers should call in to report holes or other road problems needing more urgent fixes at 231-922-4848.
In the Traverse City limits, drivers can report potholes by calling the Department of Public Services at 231-922-4900, Weber said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.