Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.