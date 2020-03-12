TRAVERSE CITY — A man who admitted to beating, strangling and stabbing a woman before dumping her body in the woods will spend at least 30 years in prison.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power on Thursday sentenced Frank Theodore Supal to 30-50 years in prison for second-degree murder, with credit for 90 days served. He pointed to Supal's long history of assaultive behavior, including a domestic violence conviction a month before he killed Wanda Mae Lyons.
Power also pointed to the lack of plausible explanation for why Supal killed Lyons.
Lyons and her husband, Donald Nichol, were staying at the same Traverse City hotel as Supal, 50, as previously reported. Nichol stepped out on Dec. 11 following a disagreement with his wife, then returned to see she was gone and their room was bloody.
Police found Lyons' body in a roadside ravine near Maple City later that day after a passerby followed drag marks to her nude, plastic-wrapped body. Investigators quickly connected her death to Supal, who they arrested Dec. 12.
Supal admitted to the killing and said he did it amid a "nagging conversation" with Lyons, as previously reported.
On Thursday Supal said he wasn't asking for forgiveness because he didn't deserve it.
"I'm ready to face any and all punishment that is coming my way, because I definitely do deserve it," he said.
Kyle Attwood, Grand Traverse County chief assistant prosecutor, said Supal is a danger to society because there's no telling what could set him off next, and no safeguards that could make his release acceptable.
"He's quite literally a ticking time bomb and no one can see how much time's left," Attwood said.
Shawn Worden, Supal's attorney, said there's no excuse for what happened. Supal admitted to having a massive anger problem exacerbated by alcohol and took responsibility for his actions, Worden said.
But Attwood said the steps Supal took to conceal his crime suggested he hoped he would get away with it — Supal disposed of sheets, lied about his whereabouts and concealed Lyons' body, as previously reported.
Nichol and Lyons' son, Christopher Lanphear, both told Power they're just two of the family members who will never get to see her again. That includes several grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.
"I don't get to hug her or to see her smile ever again because of this evil person for the rest of my life," Nichol said.
Nichol afterward said he thought Power should have sentenced Supal to much more time. Nichol and Lyons' loved ones have to serve the life sentence of her being gone, and Nichol said he hopes Supal doesn't outlive his sentence.
Rhonda Bent, Lyons' twin sister, said she also thought Supal deserved a much longer sentence.
Attwood said he thought the sentence was appropriate, but could understand how Lyons' family might find the possibility that Supal could live to see freedom hard to accept.
Worden said afterward that Supal's sentence was within guidelines and consistent with others for second-degree murder in the region.
"Do I think Frank will appeal? I doubt it, but that would be up to him and an appellate attorney," he said.
