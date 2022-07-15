TRAVERSE CITY — E. coli has been found at Sunset Park in Traverse City two days in a row.
Grand Traverse County health department discovered that contamination during its weekly water quality testing, and issued a Level 2 advisory, recommending no contact above the waist. Wading is considered safe.
Those initial results came from a Wednesday sample. After a followup test, Thursday, health officials determined the water remained unsafe.
Sunset Park is being resampled Friday, with results to be available and shared Saturday.
The results of the health department’s weekly tests can be found at www.gtcountymi.gov/814.
