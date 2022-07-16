From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Sunset Park was cleared for swimming after two days of high E. coli counts.
Grand Traverse County health department resampling on Friday found the downtown park at 83 per 100/ml, within the 300 per 100/ml threshold.
E. coli had been found at Sunset Park two days in a row, after sampling found contamination levels triggering a Level 2 advisory — no contact above the waist.
Results of the health department’s weekly tests can be found at www.gtcountymi.gov/814.
