Sunset Park in Traverse City earlier this month.

 Record-Eagle file photo/Jan-Michael Stump

From Staff Reports

TRAVERSE CITY — Sunset Park was cleared for swimming after two days of high E. coli counts.

Grand Traverse County health department resampling on Friday found the downtown park at 83 per 100/ml, within the 300 per 100/ml threshold.

E. coli had been found at Sunset Park two days in a row, after sampling found contamination levels triggering a Level 2 advisory — no contact above the waist.

Results of the health department’s weekly tests can be found at www.gtcountymi.gov/814.

