TRAVERSE CITY — Summer camp has long been the realm of the young, allowing them to learn new skills, make friends and have fun. But an array of opportunities is afoot for getting grown-ups in on the pleasure of expanding horizons.
Whether you have a few hours or days, possibilities to explore your creative side, connect to nature or engage in new physical activities are yours for the taking.
Find bliss on the water through Traverse Area Community Sailing Learn to Sail courses. You’re never too old to learn to sail with TACS certified instructors said TACS Program Director Ben Ferris.
Adults from age 18 to 87 experience the joy of sailing, thanks to TACS instruction.
Learn sailing basics through one of the nonprofit’s six 12-hour summer courses. Each course spans two weeks, meeting for three hours on Monday and Tuesday evenings at Cornwell Sailing Center along Boardman Lake.
Ferris said Boardman Lake is beginner friendly.
“It’s self-contained, so there are not a lot of places to get lost or capsize,” he noted. “It doesn’t get big wave action, like the bay, and we can see everyone from the center.”
Curling, an Olympic sport played with granite stones and brooms on ice, is gaining popularity in NoMi.
Owner of Leelanau Curling Club David Gersenson said age is not a factor in enjoying the sport. The center’s oldest player is 73. He describes curling as inclusive, gender neutral, requiring balance, strategy and communication.
Located in Maple City, the curling center offers a two-hour Learn to Curl crash course several times each week.
“Thirty minutes into it they’re having an amazing time,” Gersenson said. “They’re better than they think.”
Upon completing training, individuals are eligible to join competitive summer leagues designed to match player skill levels.
Discover something new or take a skill to the next level at Northwestern Michigan College’s 200 online and in-person adult summer courses. Life Enrichment offerings span the arts, the outdoors and environment, fitness, recreation and culinary pursuits.
“Since the pandemic, there’s been interest in partnerships and getting people into new spaces,” said Extended Education Services Director Laura Matchett. “Being a community college, we want to get people into the community.”
Matthew Ross facilitates a learning partnership with the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. The Garden’s executive director instructs 15 Plants You Wish You Grew This Summer and Designing with Great Lakes Natives. Both courses take place at Historic Barns Park.
Higher Grounds Trading Co. in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons hosts Latte Art 101, one of nearly 20 NMC enrichment culinary courses. Higher Grounds’ director of coffee Jennifer Yeatts will share techniques for crafting designs in espresso-based beverages.
An Extended Education partnership with Grass River Nature Center in Bellaire presents two Kayak River Tours and a Wetland Communities of Northern Michigan class.
Art centers across the region challenge artists of all skill levels to think outside the (paint) box. Glen Arbor Arts Center summer menu includes Solstice Plein Air Painting at sundown along Glen Haven Beach, in celebration of the summer solstice.
The organization also presents Writing in the Wild, a literary course to reconnect individuals to natural surroundings via writing. The daylong session takes place at the Center’s Thoreson Farm site situated within Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Interlochen College of Creative Arts multi-day summer camps bring together adults from around the country to grow skills and inspire passions.
Sessions include Adult Choir Camp, an Early Renaissance Music Retreat, Plein Air Painting, Writing Your Memoir and more.
Contact the individual organizations to learn about their complete summer line-ups. It’s advisable to register early as some courses have limited enrollment and fill quickly.
