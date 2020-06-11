TRAVERSE CITY — Jack Nowland is up early every Wednesday morning throughout summer to wade into the waters around Traverse City. All the waters.
He is president of SOS Analytical in Traverse City, the laboratory that processes the weekly water tests from more than two dozen area beaches on both inland lakes and Lake Michigan in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. Officials look for E. coli, an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination.
More often than not, weekly test results come back and show the water is safe for swimming. The program runs through summer’s end, this year through Sept. 2.
“We’re really blessed with really great water quality here,” Nowland said.
Wednesday brought the launch of this year’s weekly beach monitoring program, an effort first begun in 2001. Nowland had all Traverse City beaches’ water samples collected by 8 a.m., finishing up at Bryant Park.
He wades into the water, takes the top off of a sealed collection cup, turns it upside down and pushes it straight down into the water to about his knee. Then he flips the cup upright, allowing the trapped water to escape and nabbing up the water sample he needs, he said.
“The beaches are divided into three equal sections and we work the beach left to right,” Nowland said.
A sample is taken in each section, then a third of each beach’s three samples are poured together into a fourth sample cup, he said, creating a three-sample composite from each beach on the monitoring roster.
The composite samples are set up for testing, given an 18-hour incubation period and then checked for evidence of E. coli growth on Thursday mornings, Nowland said.
Any spikes in E. coli levels signals the local health department to warn the public and recommend what level of contact is healthy given conditions.
It all depends on the E. coli count.
Levels of the bacteria less than 300 per 100 milliliters are suitable for swimming, while those up to 1,000/100 mL means contact above the waist isn’t recommended. Levels beyond that result in no body contact advisories, according to standards set by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
“Any time we get huge storm events it always has the potential to cause problems,” said Dan Thorell, environmental health director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
That’s because heavy rainfall flushes out the area’s storm drain, he said, which often fill up with fecal waste from wildlife and other animals.
It’s a pattern well known by both local residents and water advocates, said Sarah U’Ren, program director at nonprofit Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, which organizes the weekly beach testing.
Beach-goers are advised not to swim near storm drains, especially during and immediately after rain showers, she said.
Meanwhile, scientific monitoring of the area’s beaches also provides historical data. That’s a major benefit, U’Ren said.
“We want to see long-term trends. What we are looking for are chronic problems,” she said.
The work may be especially helpful after the large raw sewage spill into the Boardman River on May 28. An approximate 54,000 gallons spilled into the river and then washed out into West Grand Traverse Bay.
“Weekly beach testing can identify lingering problems after large sewage spills,” U’Ren said. “You can learn if it’s not clearing out or if it’s sequestering in sediment and not being broken down by the sunlight.”
Other issues that can lead to elevated E. coli levels in the water at beaches are large groups of waterfowl and a lack of public restrooms or frequent bathroom breaks for children.
Nowland said he’s noticed recurring issues at a beach in Acme Township. He suspects that happens because it’s on the eastern shore of East Grand Traverse Bay and therefore on the receiving end of prevailing westerly winds. It “stirs up the bottom” and can impact water quality, he said.
The beach monitoring program is funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Beach Act, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Clean Michigan initiative, plus both Traverse City and Acme Township.
Results of the testing are announced on Thursday each week.
