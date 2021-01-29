TRAVERSE CITY — A salty, sugary mixture containing pressed beet molasses could help Traverse City use less road salt.
City plow trucks are spraying a substance called Beet Heet on road salt as the trucks spread salt on city streets, city Department of Public Services Director Frank Dituri said. The department bought 4,000 gallons of the brown, watery liquid that looks like coffee and smells a bit like it, too.
Using less salt on roads is a longstanding city goal, Dituri said. He’s already noticing a need for less salt to keep roads safe in wintry conditions, although the weather’s been less than cooperative for a proper evaluation.
“We are seeing improvements but we don’t have enough data to actually say that this is something that we may or may not be using from here on out,” he said.
The first batch cost just short of $7,000, Dituri said. It cost the department another $1,025 to modify the plow trucks’ brine dispensers to handle the stuff.
Beet Heet contains salt as well as sugars, Dituri said — calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, potassium chloride and sodium chloride, plus fructose, glucose, raffinose and sucrose, according to maker KTech Coatings.
Those sugars make road salt stick to pavement better, and lower the temperature at which it’s effective, Dituri said. Salt alone typically stops melting ice when temps dip below 16 degrees, Dituri said. Beet Heet claims to keep working at temps colder than minus 10 degrees, although temperatures haven’t dipped that low yet.
Sugars in the mix also make it less corrosive to metal, Dituri said.
One factor that led the city to try the additive was city commissioners’ decision in March against buying more road salt, Dituri said — the purchase would’ve added to a stockpile that was more than 1,000 tons at the time.
But it’s not the first salt additive or alternative the city’s considered. City Manager Marty Colburn said he’s asked around about beet juice, a different derivative in other cities.
“It’s pretty messy and it really smells once it warms up, it starts smelling as well,” he said.
Dituri said he heard positive to glowing reviews from other municipalities that used Beet Heet after hearing of it in a conference — Colburn said he heard of it around the same time by asking around, including to a few cities in New York that get lake-effect snow like Traverse City does.
Emmet County Road Commission uses Beet Heet, and in turn, less road salt and fuel, road commission Engineer and Manager Brian Gutowski said. The road agency for a county that gets 150 inches of snow on average each winter ran a full-blown test in 2020 after sampling it the year prior.
Road commission trucks add a mixture of brine from oil and gas well drilling and Beet Heet to road salt, he said. They’ll use a 50-50 mix on milder days or blends with less brine as temperatures fall.
After spending around $70,000 on Beet Heet, well brine and another beet-derived product, the road commission cut its salt use by around $140,000 worth, Gutowski said.
Sugars in the mix keep roads from refreezing, so the road commission doesn’t have to treat them as often, Gutowski said. As an example, plow trucks may only need one trip to handle a 3- to 4-inch snowstorm during the day if they’re spreading salt treated with brine and Beet Heet.
“In the past we put straight salt down with Michigan well brine, but we may have to go out and blade it again,” he said. “Instead of having to blade the road twice, we only do it once.”
That cut down some on driver overtime and truck mileage as well, Gutowski said. He also noticed mixtures containing the molasses-based stuff corrode metal less than brine alone, but it’s too soon to say if that will impact equipment lifespans.
Dituri said he’s heard estimates the city could cut its road salt use by at least 30 percent, but it’ll be a while before he has the data to evaluate this.
Colburn said it’s early in the season but so far it seems to be having a positive impact.
Road salt use has environmental effects as well.
Chlorides pose a huge threat to water quality, as they’re toxic to aquatic invertebrates as well as fish, said Heather Smith, baykeeper for The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.
She wasn’t familiar with Beet Heet but said anything that cuts down road salt uses should be good for urban streams where road salt can end up.
“We applaud the city for looking for alternatives to reduce the amount of salt needed to achieve the same desired effects,” she said.
That includes streams like Kids Creek, which the state considers an impaired waterway, Smith said. Its invertebrate population — a major part of the food web — is hurting, and they’re particularly sensitive to chlorides.
The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay is monitoring the stream’s water quality data in real time, including a measure that can point to chlorides, Smith said. She’s looking forward to seeing if the water quality improves over the next few years if the city continues its shift toward using less road salt.
