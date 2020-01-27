CEDAR — The abandoned structural shell still standing at the old Sugar Loaf Resort doesn’t accurately reflect what in its heyday was a bustling ski venue considered the jewel of northern Michigan winter recreation.
It’s been nearly two complete decades since the locally popular resort in rural Leelanau County was closed and shuttered.
That’s quite long enough for some local officials, who have recently begun making plans to take action should the place not be cleaned up soon.
“To us, the (Sugar Loaf) Townhouse owners, after 20 years of trying to get something done, it’s like we’re finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Tony Mattar, chairman of the Sugar Loaf Townhouse board.
Today, parts of the old resort’s roof have caved in, windows not covered with particleboard remain shattered and hotel room doors have fallen from their hinges, allowing harsh weather conditions inside to further deleterious affects.
The place is in disrepair and everyone agrees, even the current owner.
“The building has to come down. We thought part of it was salvageable but after the vandalism in the last couple years, it’s not anymore. It’s a mess,” said owner Jeff Katofsky.
Katofsky is a California civil trial lawyer and real estate developer who also owns the Orem Owlz, a Utah-based Minor League Baseball team. He bought the down-and-out resort property in 2016 for far more than the $6 million mortgage that can be found in public records, he said.
“We’re in it for a lot of money,” Katofsky said.
It will cost millions of dollars to demolish the remaining structures and Katofsky said he expects some public help, especially after vandals have caused so much damage. He pointed to fencing his company installed to secure the facility that didn’t stop ne’er-do-wells from further destruction of the property.
“There has been a ton of vandalism. We did a bunch of things and then the vandals tore it down,” Katofsky said. “I can’t do it all myself.”
The resort owner said he is scheduled to meet with county officials this month to discuss brownfield loans to help cover the up-front cost to clean up the Sugar Loaf site.
Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik confirmed that and said the meeting will take place in a couple of weeks. He said the Sugar Loaf property is a prime example of how brownfield programs are intended to benefit the community.
“I have not seen the application yet, but yes, it does fall under the guidelines of what brownfield dollars are used for,” Janik said.
Brownfield loans are used to clean up blighted or contaminated land and are paid back over time through increased property tax payments, he said.
“We all want it to be a success and the first step is taking down the old resort,” Janik said. “There’s no doubt that it is a sore spot.”
Meanwhile, township officials this month adopted a new blight elimination ordinance.
“I’m not going to lie, when it was designed it certainly had Sugar Loaf in mind, as well as how we may deal with Sugar Loaf moving forward,” said Tim Stein, Cleveland Township supervisor.
New blight regulations will go into effect in mid-February. A municipal civil infraction is the risk violators of the new law take.
An existing public nuisance ordinance didn’t have enough teeth to force run-down property owners to take action. The new blight regulation does, Stein said.
He said the end goal is to see the old Sugar Loaf structures torn down, no qualms about it.
“It’s not getting better with age. It’s not like wine,” Stein said.
Stein said should Katofsky have a redevelopment plan for the old Sugar Loaf property, the community would be eager to learn about it, him especially.
Katofsky said he does have a redevelopment plan, but it’s not yet ready to roll out to the public.
First he said there are another 90 days of construction left on his downstate hotel projects — specifically at the St. Clair Inn — but he’s gearing up for Sugar Loaf. It starts with possible brownfield loans, he said.
“When we are 100 percent sure what we will do and can do, I will he happy to talk about it,” Katofsky said.
Stein said hopefully those big, unspecified plans come to fruition. If not, township officials have their new blight elimination ordinance at the ready, he said.
“We’re taking the cautious approach and will see what happens,” Stein said.
Mattar said local residents in Sugar Loaf Townhouses are eager for something good to happen out there. It’s been years after years of hope and disappointment, he said.
“I think good, positive things are going to happen now,” Mattar said.
The best possible outcome?
Mattar said that would be a brand-new ski and golf resort that restores the former glory Sugar Loaf brought to the tiny, unincorporated community of Cedar.
