TRAVERSE CITY — Ah, the humble sucker: panned as a “rough fish” by some, cooked and eaten with gusto by others, and studied by others still.
Two species of these native fish found throughout the Great Lakes and its tributaries are headed up the Boardman River, tags and all, to show researchers where spawning white and longnose suckers go, said Great Lakes Fishery Commission Principal Engineer Dan Zielinski. Students from two universities will watch their movements using two technologies as they swim upstream the river also known as the Ottaway and return. Unlike Pacific salmon, they don’t always die after spawning.
It’s part of a larger study to see how fish move into, through and out of the Ottaway River, and the impacts they have on nutrient and energy dynamics, Zielinski said. Migratory fish swimming upriver drop eggs, milt and feces that makes it into the river’s food web.
“So it’s a way to look at how connectivity in these systems really is a two-way street,” he said. “It’s not just nutrients coming from the land and out into the Great Lakes, but also nutrients coming from these fish that migrate into the tributaries and deposit nutrients that can then be used by native fish that don’t go out into the Great Lakes.”
It’s part of the science taking place in connection with FishPass, a planned selective fish passageway that would replace the Union Street Dam. Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Tom Power sided with city resident Rick Buckhalter when he ruled the project would amount to a change of use on city parkland and therefore must be put to citywide vote. Both the city and Great Lakes Fishery Commission, the project’s lead agency, are appealing the ruling.
FishPass as an idea generated plenty of controversy, especially among those concerned about how letting fish upstream will affect those already in the river. Brook Trout Coalition repeatedly opposed any introduction of nonnative fish, especially steelhead (as rainbow trout who live in the Great Lakes and migrate upstream are known).
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ tribal council weighed in as well, supporting the passage of only native fish, as previously reported. The tribal nation is a partner on the fish movement study and one of four governments and agencies in an ad hoc agreement city commissioners approved at a recent meeting.
Suckers, however, are a different animal, Brook Trout Coalition President Tom White said. The study’s limited size and species of choice aren’t cause for concern for the organization — in fact, he’d give those behind the study a “pat on the back.”
“We’re all for suckers, which are a native species, and the reason is because they contribute biomass,” he said.
The nutrients a big sucker run would bring each spring could help brook trout grow larger and live longer, or at least that’s the theory, White said. And while suckers do eat some fish eggs, they don’t really pose a threat to brook trout like other species do. Even brown trout, which are already in the Ottaway, are a bigger source of competition.
Tens of thousands of white and longnose suckers already head into the Boardman’s lower stretch each spring, and there’s a population of white suckers in Boardman Lake as well, Zielinski said.
Longnose suckers are more associated with deeper waters and haven’t been found in Boardman Lake, but are found throughout the Great Lakes basin, Zielinski said — they need cold, clear water and are particularly sensitive to river alterations that affect flow and clarity, according to Endangered Pennsylvania.
Plans are to put up the weir at the James Price Trap and Harvest Facility near Front Street and catch 60 of each species to be sent for testing, Zielinski said. They’ll be checked for viral hemorrhagic septicemia, a viral infection that kills fish by causing bleeding.
Should those fish test negative, up to 135 of each species will be caught and tagged, both with an implanted acoustic telemetry transmitter and a smaller PIT tag, Zielinski said. Sensors in Boardman Lake and elsewhere in the river can read the high-frequency pings from the transmitters, while smaller antennas at the mouths of various feeder streams can read the PIT tags.
The fish wouldn’t pose a threat for other pathogens or parasites, Zielinski said. Plus, being lower in the food web than apex predators like salmon and lake trout, they have less accumulated toxins like mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls in their bodies.
That sample size is somewhat limited by the cost of the technology, Zielinski told city commissioners. It should be large enough to run some meaningful research, though.
The fish will be tracked throughout the year and again in spring 2023, the year the larger movement study is set to wrap, Zielinski said.
Suckers tend to get “thrown under the bus” and written off as an undesirable catch, Zielinski said. They have a lot of cultural importance to Indigenous peoples, though — white suckers give their name to Namebini Giizis, the sucker moon, according to Leech Lake Tribal College, and the Ojibwe People’s Dictionary lists one form of their name, namebinikaa, as a verb of abundance.
“It does provide a good look at the basis of the food web, and they bring those nutrients into the system that can be a very significant amount,” Zielinski said.
