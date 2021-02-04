Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 21F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 21F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.