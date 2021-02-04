TRAVERSE CITY — More than 60 fishermen stranded on an ice floe were rescued Thursday by crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City, working with Wisconsin DNR and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.
Two helicopters were launched from the Traverse City station and went to where the fishermen were stranded near Sturgeon Bay, Wis. Ice had broken free from land and high winds from the approaching winter storm system pushed the floe away from shore, the release stated.
The ice continued to crack into smaller sections while crews were at the scene. Rescue swimmers were lowered to the ice to help coordinate the rescue as local first responders and other Coast Guard ice rescue personnel arrived. Crews worked quickly and efficiently and were able to evacuate all 66 people from the ice.
The Coast Guard reminds people that no ice is safe ice and fishermen should use the buddy system, wear a lifejacket and have radio or other reliable form of communication while on the ice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.