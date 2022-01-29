TRAVERSE CITY — Consultants studying options to cross the Boardman River for a new east-west traffic corridor are leaning toward a link between Hammond and Hartman roads as the top choice.
Building a bridge connecting the roads would, despite early estimates of a $81,140,000 price tag, have the best benefits for the Traverse City area’s traffic network and lowest environmental impact, according to the consultants. Jason Gillman, Grand Traverse County Road Commission board chairman, said the board heard as much in an update from Bill Zipp of OHM Advisors.
The firm is considering three crossing options, or none at all, for a Planning and Environmental Linkages study, as previously reported. The firm identified the three crossing points at a public meeting in July, then the cost estimates for them at another in November.
While drivers and road commissioners alike have long called for the crossing to handle traffic growth in the Traverse City area, various proposals to actually build one have drawn stiff opposition, especially from environmentalists.
John Nelson, a former road commission board member, said past estimates put the cost to build a bridge at around $40 million, but he believes the money could be better spent to alleviate traffic regardless of the cost of a Hammond-Hartman bridge.
“Whatever it comes out to be, the cost of that doesn’t match the benefit of what the traffic improvements are, which are modest compared to the price,” he said.
Spanning the Boardman River, also known as the Ottaway River, to link Hammond and Hartman roads would involve building a 2,200-foot-long span across the valley, Gillman said. It would stand 75 feet high at its tallest. That design minimizes environmental impacts to the valley, he added.
Hartman Road likely would need to be realigned, as its current outlet on U.S. 31 is too close to the South Airport Road intersection, Gillman said.
He believes the crossing, while costly, is the best choice.
“It’s where most people have historically thought the crossing should be, and as it turns out, science meets common sense,” he said.
So too does road commission Superintendent Brad Kluczynski, he said. Traffic modeling shows the Hammond-Hartman bridge would handle nearly 18,000 cars per day, reducing traffic on South Airport Road by 37 percent versus building nothing, said Kluczynski. It’s the most of the alternative crossings evaluated, and other routes as far north as Grandview Parkway will benefit.
Plus, fewer traffic jams on South Airport Road will cut carbon emissions, Kluczynski said.
Nelson also sits on the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council board — he noted he wasn’t speaking on the organization’s behalf — and said even a design using a high bridge could have environmental impacts, especially to fragile wetlands near where a road would link the span to Hartman Road (Kluczynski said the study is examining a path where there are no wetlands).
That western road could be the site of more development, leading to more traffic and potentially, another jammed-up east-west corridor, Nelson argued.
It would be up to Garfield Township and county-level land use regulations to restrict the road to a parkway-style corridor to prevent sprawl from developing around it, as previously reported.
Kluczynski said other alternatives proved more complicated, including widening or twinning a bridge on Cass Road, then building a new link to U.S. 31. That’s largely because of railroad tracks west of the river that likely would need a tunnel underneath, which would disturb a wetland along the tracks. And expanding Keystone Road to handle traffic to either Cass Road or another crossing where the Sabin Dam once stood — the third option — would probably require buying several houses along Keystone, he added.
Grand Traverse Conservation District, which manages the Boardman River Nature Education Reserve that all three crossings would need to span, objected to the Cass Road and Sabin Dam options, according to Kluczynski.
Whether and where to route traffic across the Boardman River is a long and controversial debate dating back to at least the mid-1980s. That’s when voters rejected a road funding package that included a crossing at Hammond and Hartman roads. Environmentalists, including NMEAC, fought against another version proposed in the 1990s until the road commission shelved it in 2004.
OHM Advisors completed the $391,062 East-West Corridor Transportation Study in 2019. The firm is expected to wrap the first phase of the PEL study in March for a cost of $1,126,489.
Citizens for Accountable Road Spending, of which Nelson was also a member, pointed to the studies in opposing Grand Traverse County’s road millage renewal in 2020, arguing the money would be better spent on improving existing roads — county voters renewed the millage by a solid margin.
Nelson said, while OHM Advisors did a commendable job evaluating the impacts of various crossing alternatives, he believed the whole study seemed to be pointing squarely to a Hartman-Hammond crossing.
Kluczynski said the suggestion came from an independent firm based in Livonia.
“They’re the ones who came up with it, and they came up with it for the simple reason that it’s the least environmentally impactful and it turns out to be the most beneficial for traffic,” he said, adding the benefits go beyond South Airport Road.
OHM Advisors should have a final first draft of the Planned Environmental Linkage report before the road commission in early March, Kluczynski said — a date isn’t set yet. That meeting will be an opportunity to suggest final tweaks before the commission accepts the finished report, likely at its March 24 meeting.
It’ll take another year or more of engineering work, identifying impacted parcels and more before the road commission will be ready to submit plans for a National Environmental Policy Act review, which itself could take several years, Kluczynski said.
That review, along with he Planning and Environmental Linkage process, is required to get the federal grants the road commission would need to build the crossing, should it pursue it, Gillman said.
Nelson said he’ll be watching the process as it moves along and plans to stay involved. He hopes, too, that other agencies will express whatever concerns they have about the project’s potential impacts.
