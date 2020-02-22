TRAVERSE CITY — A study from an Illinois-based firm claims the shortage of early childhood education and childcare opportunities in northern Michigan is hurting families and businesses.
Results from the study — Need for Early Childhood Education in Northwest Michigan, conducted by IFF across Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau counties — said the area’s workforce is suffering as parents struggle to find care for their children from birth to 5 years old. The study suggests business leaders “must work together to make strategic investments in the early childhood system.”
“A lack of childcare options puts a strain on dual-career families and often means one caregiver must forego work or work part-time,” Warren Call, CEO of TraverseConnect, said. “This difficult tradeoff leads to lower earning potential for a family, exacerbates workforce shortages for our employers, and is ultimately a contributor to the decline in family-age career workers in the Grand Traverse region.”
Thirty percent of childcare providers — including centers on Old Mission Peninsula, Suttons Bay and Northport — have shuttered their doors in the last 10 years, according to the study.
Families that earn too much for subsidies still cannot afford market-rate care, and providers cannot sustain business because of costs, the study said.
The study also states the families who can afford market rate childcare still face obstacles in long waiting lists, limited care hours and inconsistency between providers.
IFF recommends recommends “employers invest in the system as a whole, rather than targeting unique supports for their constituents,” including bringing down costs for working families, increasing infant and toddler care, strengthening home-based providers in less populated areas and improving the quality early childhood education.
Becky Ewing, executive director of Rotary Charities of Traverse City, said childcare is a “complex problem.”
“We are facing a crisis in childcare and need to look at the system to find answers,” she said.
“We need to work together toward comprehensive solutions, providing high-quality care to meet immediate needs while ensuring the field matures along with our economy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.