TRAVERSE CITY — A study doesn’t mean a bridge. A study means options.
That’s the gist of what Wayne Schoonover, engineering director, told Grand Traverse County Road Commissioners at their meeting Thursday night.
“Right now, there’s nothing to say that there is definitely going to be a bridge,” Schoonover said during an interview after the meeting. “In any situation, one alternative is always to do nothing. And yet, there is also a demand for a better east-west access.”
Schoonover updated road commissioners on his work with consultant group OHM of Petoskey on the second phase of the $1- to 2-million environmental impact study, which they’d green-lighted in October.
Its purpose is controversial — to identify the best of three potential locations for a new bridge over the Boardman River — and it is expected to be completed sometime in the next two years.
The potential locations are: Hammond to Hartman, Hammond and a secondary southern route, and Cass Road.
Keystone Road is a well-traveled north-south route running parallel to the Boardman River. It is fed by Cass and Beitner roads and leads up to South Airport Road.
Cass, Beitner and South Airport roads cross the river — and whether the community will support another crossing has been a hotly debated question for more than three decades
The idea of a Hammond-Hartman connection first was proposed as part of a $25 million road package rejected by Grand Traverse County voters in 1987, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
The question of a new bridge re-emerged in the mid-1990s, received staunch opposition from environmental groups, and debate continued until late 2004 when the road commission shelved the project.
But not for long.
Bridge funds were reauthorized in 2005 to fund The Grand Vision land use and traffic study. It started in 2007, took almost four years to complete and recommended the Hartman-Hammond connection be looked at again at a future date.
Has that future date arrived? Commissioners have expressed guarded support for a new bridge in the past, though were not ready to favor one location over another.
“It’s a wait and see, and right now I guess we’re still waiting and seeing,” said Road Commissioner Carl Brown, who was elected chairman at the group’s organizational meeting held the same night.
The environmental impact study includes a planning and environmental linkages study to consider not just environmental consequences of a bridge project but also historical, cultural and design issues.
The goal is to have a preferred route identified, and detailed plans to submit to state and federal transportation agencies, by the end of 2021.
If commissioners — and voters — decide they want to fund a bridge, the cost could be anywhere from $30 to $50 million, commissioners have estimated, and it could take a decade to complete.
The commission was also updated on the roundabout and signal optimization projects.
Roundabouts are planned on Hammond Road at the Garfield, Three Mile and Four Mile Road intersections, and on Keystone Road at the Cass Road and at W. River Road intersections.
The driveway off Keystone into the Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer fields will be moved to the south, to connect with Cass Road, if it can be worked out with Consumer’s Power.
There is a substation in that location, with some power poles that can’t be moved without a substantial expense, said Road Commission Manager, Brad Kluczynski.
Road commission estimates put the cost of a roundabout at Keystone and West River roads at $1.2 million; at Keystone and Cass at $1.75 million; at Garfield and Hammond $2.5 million; at Three Mile and Hammond $2.5 million, and at Four Mile and Hammond, $800,000.
As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, every traffic signal the county is responsible for — about 90 in all — will be optimized.
Each intersection will be optimized individually, work that will begin this spring, and later with something called the SCOOT system.
SCOOT stands for Split Cycle and Offset Optimizing Technique, which is another way of saying that new hardware and software will allow traffic lights to communicate with each other.
Funding for the project — $1.6 million — was provided by the state’s gas tax.
