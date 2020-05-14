TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia offered step-by-step advice for county residents with jammed-up unemployment applications:

  • Email David Chhum, an aide to Sen. Wayne Schmidt. His email is dchhum@senate.michigan.gov.
  • Include your full name, phone number, mailing address and a brief description of your problem. 
  • Request Chhum to fill out a CRT form on your behalf.  

    Centralized Response Team form allows legislators to communicate with the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency on a constituent's behalf. 

  • Copy Coffia on the email at bcoffia@grandtraverse.org
  • Pick up the phone call from the UIA, which will have an "866" area code. 

This is for people with stuck applications for UIA — not those newly applying, Coffia told commissioners Wednesday.  

