TRAVERSE CITY — Thousands lined up to participate in the city’s first Ironman race, and one woman got an early start — in her birthday suit.
Traverse City Police Department officers responded after a call from race security personnel just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. They told police they’d spotted the woman enjoying a brisk jog sans clothes along the Traverse City Central High School practice field.
National Weather Service records note the day’s low as 46 degrees — making it quite the chilly sprint.
Lt. Erich Bohrer said officers had little luck tracking down the bare woman, despite a search of the field and surrounding areas.
She’s not the first clothes-lacking streaker Traverse City Police have encountered this summer — a 33-year-old man landed in cuffs July 10 after at least two incidents of running along the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation (TART) Trail.
Officers found him on a jaunt along the railroad tracks near Oryana Community Co-op, wearing only running shoes and a black baseball cap, Capt. Keith Gillis previously told the Record-Eagle.
Anyone with information on the streaking woman should call the Traverse City Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.