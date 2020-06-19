TRAVERSE CITY — Proposed zoning changes would ban most new short-term rentals in two of Traverse City’s commercial districts.
That could mean developers in the city’s C-1 Office Service and C-2 Neighborhood Center districts would be barred from building vacation homes, unless they’re part of a multi-unit development. City commissioners at a recent meeting agreed to consider allowing at least one unit per parcel for smaller developments, or no more than 25 percent of units for larger ones, to be rented short-term.
Traverse City had 158 dwelling units added in 2019, 43 of which are intended as short-term rentals, city Planner Russ Soyring said. Out of those, 24 were built on C-2 zoned land — none on C-1.
“So the planning commission’s concern that these short-term rentals are out-competing against other uses that are allowed in C-1 and C-2 districts that were intended to be areas for higher density housing and also for neighborhood services that would be in walking distances of residences,” Soyring said.
City leaders arrived at one unit or 25 percent following what Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe likened to “badminton,” as commissioners went back and forth with suggestions, additions and questions to clarify what that allowance would mean.
Commissioner Christie Minervini told the board about three phases of housing at Grand Traverse Commons — one allowing no units to be short-term rented, another allowing 30 percent and another with no limits. Full-time residents at the building with unlimited vacation rentals were off-put by renters coming and going.
Minervini thought allowing a percentage of units to be rented short-term could incentivize building long-term rentals, she said. That’s based on her experience being married to a developer who has seen how such arrangements can offset project costs, she said.
Some planning commissioners didn’t think allowing vacation homes as an incentive to build long-term rentals would work, while others wanted an outright ban on new vacation homes in the two districts, said Brian McGillivary, both a city and planning commissioner.
A majority of planners didn’t favor the percentage allowance, although McGillivary said he’s open to it.
Minervini pointed to Housing North Director Sarah Lucas writing in favor of regulating but not necessarily banning short-term rentals in the two districts.
Connor Miller, Traverse Area Association of Realtors governmental affairs director, wrote that a ban wouldn’t address the major reasons for the city’s housing supply shortage, Minervini said.
Planning commissioners initially questioned why entire apartment buildings could be rented short-term in districts that don’t allow hotels or motels, McGillivary said. Their motivation wasn’t to add more affordable housing, but people are willing to pay more for real estate if they can make a profit with short-term renting, McGillivary said.
Removing that opportunity might not bring sales prices down but could “flatten the curve,” he said.
McGillivary, a TAAR member, noted the group is generally against regulations, and that realtors stand to make a lot through short-term rental property sales.
Shamroe said she was willing to try the percentage allowance, and that the city seemed stuck in a loop. High-end condos aren’t desired but preferable to short-term rentals, yet vacation homes help pay for long-term rentals.
“And without short-term rentals to offset the cost of regular rentals, we end up with high-end condos,” she said.
City Manager Marty Colburn suggested another incentive: Require developers who want short-term rentals to add apartments to their project with rents aimed at people earning 80 to 120 percent of the area median income.
It’s something city commissioners can discuss at their July 20 meeting, McGillivary said. That’s when they’ll hear comments on the amendment and could possibly enact it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.