TRAVERSE CITY — A proposed cap on more short-term rentals in two of Traverse City’s commercial districts might have some wiggle room.
City commissioners weren’t entirely satisfied with zoning changes that would bar new vacation homes in C-1 Office Service and C-2 Neighborhood Center districts, as previously reported.
Instead, they wanted suggestions on allowing a percentage of vacation homes in multi-unit buildings. That in theory could incentivize developers to build more long-term rentals if they could add some more lucrative vacation rentals to the same project.
Other communities have set similar rules, according to city Manager Marty Colburn’s memo. New Orleans and Austin, Texas, for example, allow no more than 25 percent of units on a lot or in a single building to be commercial short-term rentals, and Portland, Oregon, has a similar cap for multi-dwelling units.
Commissioners will discuss Colburn’s findings at their meeting Tuesday, and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe thinks 25 percent is a good “jumping-off point.” She wants to hear from developers on whether that kind of rule would actually spur them to create more housing options.
“We can do all we want, but ultimately if it doesn’t make sense for them it kind of defeats the purpose, and yes, we don’t get more short-term rentals but we also don’t get more housing options,” she said.
Roger Putman, a city commissioner who serves on the planning commission, said he’s open to considering a percentage cap. He considers himself to be “very pro-neighborhood” and said there has to be a balance between commerce and residents.
“We’ve got eight square miles or so of land and everybody’s competing for a particular piece of the land,” he said. “My preference, of course, is to maintain a situation where we have a healthy environment for families to work and children to go to school.”
Planning commissioners discussed percentages but the idea never took off, as previously reported. They instead recommended zoning changes that would disallow new vacation homes in the two commercial districts while grandfathering in existing ones and those under construction or with land use permits issued.
Then, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht proposed tightening limits for grandfathering vacation homes, dropping the clause that would have allowed those with land use permits but no work in progress, city Planner Russ Soyring told city commissioners.
City commissioners wanted to consider a percentage cap despite concerns that prolonging the debate could potentially keep property owners in limbo, as previously reported.
Shamroe said she shares that concern, and would favor reexamining where the lines are drawn in the proposed grandfather clauses if the debate carries on.
City commissioners on Tuesday will also consider an application for a 45-year Payment In Lieu of Taxes agreement for Traverse City Housing Commission’s Riverview Terrace. Documents show the agreement would support the building’s renovation, with its 115 units to remain as housing for senior citizens and people with disabilities earning 30 percent or less than area median income.
Traverse City Housing Commission also wants a PILOT agreement for a new, 46-unit building planned for 1223 E. Eighth St., documents show. The complex would serve the same population as Riverview Terrace.
Commissioners could discuss both PILOT agreements further at March 16, documents show.
