TRAVERSE CITY — Guidelines for how storm water is handled in Traverse City could become the rule under a proposal headed to city commissioners.
They’ll vote Monday on an amended ordinance that folds in criteria for groundwater protection and designing storm water management systems capable of handling rainfall on each property, city Engineer Tim Lodge said. Doing so should add clarity for any work requiring storm water runoff control permits.
An ad hoc committee looked at updating the ordinance for roughly a year, Lodge said. That followed a grant-funded survey of the city’s storm water and sewer systems that wrapped in 2017.
“Sometimes looking at an ordinance and kind of going top to bottom and making sure they’re relevant is important, and I think we did that with the overview of the ad hoc committee,” he said.
Many projects involving moving earth require a permit, according to the ordinance. That’s true of projects in one- and two-family neighborhoods where the property is either within 100 feet of a protected wetland, stream or other water body, has heavy clay soils or slopes greater than 10 percent.
Owners of multifamily, commercial and industrial properties need the permits if they’re moving earth, according to the ordinance. The amendment would add that requirement if owners of these properties propose to add to the land’s impermeable surface — think buildings and pavement.
Permits are also required if the city engineer determines a site has a high potential for economic damage or flooding, and for any projects that connect to the city storm drain, directly or indirectly, according to the ordinance.
Permit applicants have to submit a plan for handling storm water, Lodge said.
Guidelines that would be incorporated into the ordinance suggest various storm water system designs, like retention ponds and drainage wells, documents show. The revised ordinance also would spell out how much rainfall those systems must be designed to handle.
The changes would require anyone with a permit to reapply annually to assure their storm water management system is working — this provision largely wouldn’t apply to one- and two-family properties, Lodge said.
The change would tighten the compliance window, requiring anyone in violation of the ordinance to fix the issue in five days instead of 10, Lodge said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he agreed with the committee’s recommendations of working the guidelines into the ordinance. That turns them into requirements, he said.
“When you have guidelines, basically they’re fungible,” he said. “You can fudge them one way or the other.”
The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay consulted on the ordinance, and McGillivary said the nonprofit’s attorney flagged issues with the draft ordinance that he wanted the city attorney to review.
Christine Crissman, the nonprofit’s executive director, said the issues were settled in a meeting with the city last week. Most involved clarifying the draft ordinance language.
Crissman said she would prefer to see the draft storm water ordinance changes impose the same storm water volume requirements for systems on properties near storm drains as those that aren’t — the draft requires smaller systems for the former. The nonprofit still supports the proposed changes, she said.
“What they’re proposing is absolutely an improvement over the current ordinance,” she said.
The subcommittee that discussed the ordinance also considered creating a stormwater utility, Crissman said — a method of charging each property owner for their impact to the city’s storm water system.
Commissioner Richard Lewis, who led the ad hoc, previously said legal uncertainties prompted them to recommend against the idea.
The committee also proposed a ban on coal tar pavement sealants, which city commissioner will consider Monday — they already agreed to bar their use for city projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.