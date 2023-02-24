TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michiganders woke up to a significant layer of snow Thursday, but dodged the more treacherous conditions seen downstate.
After an all-night snow, most parts of the region had upward of 5 inches of snow, with some areas receiving up to 8 inches. That was not quite as deep as projected said Pat Bak, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord.
A bit more accumulated throughout the day, turning to a wetter mix during the afternoon.
Counties in the southern half of the state were blasted with a wintry mix of ice and snow, causing outages and hazardous conditions, but colder temperatures mostly prevented those outcomes up north, Bak said.
“The major roads themselves are in pretty good shape across the county,” said Brad Kluczynski, managing director of the Grand Traverse County road commission early Thursday afternoon.
Plow crews were working through the night to keep the roads clear, and were largely able to keep up with the consistent blanketing. The most significant challenge came during a particularly heavy “burst” of snow starting at about 4 p.m., Kluczynski said. Dayshift crews took over at 5 a.m., two hours earlier than their normal start time, and had the main roads mostly cleared again by 9 a.m., Kluczynski said.
Reduced traffic volumes, in part because of the closures of Traverse City Area Public Schools and Kingsley Area Schools, aided those efforts significantly.
“It’s kind of unfortunate for the parents that they have to make do and try and figure something out last-minute for their kids, but in the long run, it actually makes it a little easier for us to clean up,” Kluczynski said.
He said the subdivisions should be cleared today.
As of early Thursday afternoon, the major issue was drift, with winds pushing the light, dry snow back onto the roads. Crews continue to re-plow as needed, Kluczynski said.
The weather could bode particularly well for maple syrup producers, whose harvest season is fast approaching.
“This is really good. We liked the snow,” said Joe Woods, owner of Out of the Woods Farms in Kalkaska County. “We like the freezing temperatures in December, January, February, and then that slow warm up in March. This is really nice.”
Early warm temperatures, like those seen at points over the past couple of weeks, pose more of a problem for farmers in general, causing plants to blossom early and then freeze, potentially ruining an entire season’s crop. That holds true for maple syrup production as well, Woods said.
And, though most of the the trees’ sap was produced in late summer, the additional moisture that will come from the snow as it melts will help the trees draw that sap up from its roots in early spring, he said.
While snow in the region remained dry and loose early Thursday, it was, in some sense, denser than predicted — even before the afternoon, when it began turning to a heavier, wet mix.
Despite falling short of forecasts in terms of volume, Thursday morning’s storm actually brought the same mass of precipitation meteorologists expected. Simply put, the flakes that fell were smaller than anticipated. As a result, they didn’t pile up so high, but the amount of liquid would be the same if melted down, Bak said.
In contrast, some parts of southern Michigan saw heavy accumulations of ice. Some trees and power lines had up to half an inch on them, Consumers Energy said in a press conference Thursday.
The “unusual” and “significant” storm contributed to more than 4,500 outages in the state in less than 24 hours, and some homes will continue to be without power into Sunday and Monday, said Nick Salisbury, the company’s vice president of electric distribution engineering.
Up north, temperatures will remain cold throughout the rest of this week, meaning most of the snow will stick around. Stronger winds will continue to cause drifts, and a “clipper” storm system may roll through the area late Friday through Saturday, Bak said.
“Clippers” come in from Canada or the Pacific Northwest, and are often less severe because they pull up less moisture than storms coming in from the south.
“They can be sneaky,” Bak added. “They can sometimes do a little more than we expect, but typically they’re not as strong.”
But NWS is tracking another storm that may hit around the start of next week, he said.
“That definitely looks like a stronger system,” he said.
