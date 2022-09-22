TRAVERSE CITY — Homer Nye was standing at the Sixth and Spruce streets intersection in Traverse City when he saw a car run a stop sign on Spruce and broadside a car on Sixth.
That was a few years ago, and more recently he saw the aftermath of another crash that pushed one of the cars onto the lawn of a neighbor who lives on a different corner of the intersection.
“Those people have two small kids and they play outside all the time,” he said. “And they’re friends with the kid around the neighborhood, so it’s not unusual for them all to be there playing around in that front yard and riding their bikes on the sidewalk together.”
That’s what prompted the Kids Creek Commons Neighborhood Association, of which Nye is president, and one of Nye’s neighbors to gather signatures asking for a four-way stop. Commissioners agreed Monday to a 90-day trial, and Assistant City Manager Penny Hill said the signs should go up next week.
The intersection already has stop signs for traffic on Spruce, and not for drivers on Sixth.
Nye said he’s glad to see the commission act on the request. He knows the two additional stop signs won’t prevent every accident. But he hopes it gives drivers on Sixth Street time to stop and see who’s coming.
Hill said city residents can petition for all kinds of traffic-related issues, and they often do — her rough estimate is the city gets an average of one request per month.
City Engineer Tim Lodge said there are city policies for handling those requests. The traffic committee often encourages individuals to work with a neighborhood association or advocacy group to raise any issues they want to bring.
Reviews of intersection data and its unique characteristics showed Sixth and Spruce didn’t meet the Michigan Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices standards for an all-way stop, according to a memo from Lodge. Those include crash history, with the manual specifying an intersection should have five crashes in a 12-month period that could have been corrected with an all-way stop.
Lodge said an internal traffic committee recommended against the all-way stop, but the city commission has authority to override that and create a traffic control order.
That order not only provides the documentation needed to enforce any traffic ticket issued in relation to the stop sign, but it starts a 90-day trial period, Lodge said. State law and the traffic control device manual specify that period to determine if there are any issues with the stop signs being placed where they are.
Lodge pointed out Sixth Street is a route to Munson Medical Center’s emergency room, and another stop adds a bit of delay for any traffic headed there — the city will seek feedback from hospital leadership, the nearby Grand Traverse Commons and neighborhood residents, according to a memo from Lodge.
“There’s a lot of traffic that’s generated in that area,” he said, referring to the hospital and commercial center. “It’s a neighborhood that is kind of between a major street and those activities, so they’ve obviously had impacts as a result of that.”
After the 90-day period, it’s up to city commissioners to make the traffic control order permanent or not, Lodge said.
Nye said he hopes they do, adding there are plenty of four-way stops in the neighborhood across Division Street from his. That made him wonder how another would pose a problem — he doubted it would cause the kind of traffic snarls a four-way stop at nearby West Front and Madison streets can cause during busy hours.
Nye’s educational background is in chemistry and mathematics, so he understands what parameters are for, he said. And he doesn’t want to defy those when it comes to four-way stops.
“But sometimes you have to take a look through a different glass, through a different spectrum,” he said. “Not everything is parameters.”
