THOMPSONVILLE — A stash of stolen property was found in the woods near Thompsonville.
Benzie County Sheriff’s Office and Traverse Narcotics Team are looking for the owners of the stolen property, which include a handgun and electronics, according to a TNT statement.
Two people were arrested in connection to the find, after calls came in about an abandoned car with its doors and trunk open in the middle of the street near the intersection of Nesson and Lindy roads.
Douglas Denby, 36, of Lansing, and Tiffanie McGee, 30, of Holt told Manistee County deputies it was their car, the statement read.
A search of the car found several rifles, an open box of 9mm pistol rounds, a stolen 9mm handgun and methamphetamine, according to the statement.
Two more guns, electronics and other property were found in the woods, and signs of break-in were found in a nearby camper trailer and pole barn.
Denby and McGee were arraigned Jan. 29 for one count Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, two counts of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, two counts of Possession of a Taser, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and three additional counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.