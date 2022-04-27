TRAVERSE CITY — It has been nearly six years since a majority of Traverse City voters joined those statewide to decriminalize nonmedical marijuana.
Now, with a public hearing coming Monday for rewritten regulations that aim, in part, to end a legal battle over the city’s first attempt, Mayor Richard Lewis said there’s one certainty.
“The only thing I can say for sure at this point, there will be recreational cannabis facilities in Traverse City,” he said. “I just don’t know how many.”
Commissioners couldn’t reach a consensus at a recent study session on how many nonmedical cannabis stores to allow citywide, with Lewis previously saying he supported a limit of three and others asking why the city would consider any limits at all. Mark Wilson and Ashlea Walter were among them.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe served on an ad hoc committee that recommended up to 10, and said any number should reflect the city’s capacity to issue licenses and enforce its own rules.
Wilson pointed out that would be less of a burden if the city allowed unlimited licenses.
That would do away with the competitive scoring process state law requires for local governments that limit the number of nonmedical cannabis retail licenses.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette agreed eliminating the scoring requirement would shave at least three or four months off the application review process, although he asked commissioners for more time to think it over.
Marentette also said his office likely will need more time to issue licenses than he previously estimated. It could be a year from when the city finalizes its local regulations to when licenses can be issued, although that depends greatly on the number of applicants and licenses to be awarded — he used 24 as a sort of “worst-case scenario” of time required.
Commissioners had other questions that department heads couldn’t immediately answer, and Shamroe said she wanted to hear from police Chief Jeff O’Brien as well. The board couldn’t put off the public hearing set for Monday, but commissioners agreed they should put off a decision on the ordinances until they have those answers.
Zoning rules under consideration would split the city into 10 areas, each with its own limit for how many nonmedical marijuana retail stores could open there, as previously reported. Planning commissioners recently endorsed this idea, which is aimed at keeping the shops from concentrating in certain parts of town.
Those numbers wouldn’t determine how many stores can open overall, though. That’s in a separate ordinance that would set limits for different cannabis business types.
Wilson said allowing unlimited retailers would let market forces determine the final number. He pointed to a survey showing support for the idea, although Shamroe said the survey was primarily online and wasn’t limited to city residents.
Practicalities like available land and space would limit how many businesses locate in a certain area, Wilson said.
Medical cannabis store owners hoping to enter the nonmedical side — commonly called recreational or adult use — successfully challenged the city’s first scoring rubric for awarding those licenses in 13th Circuit Court. Judge Thomas Power agreed numerous items weren’t related to finding the applicant best suited to comply with state law.
Power didn’t agree that allowing four nonmedical retailers versus 13 medical stores violated state law, a ruling the plaintiffs are appealing.
House of Dank, under which SecureCann is doing business, is one of those plaintiffs, and company Chief of Operations Mike DiLaura urged commissioners to leave the zoning requirements but pare back other limits. Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency’s requirements for businesses already go quite a way to make sure licenseholders follow the law.
A smaller cap on retailers is likely to worsen whatever land rush city leaders hope to head off, said Brian McGillivary, a real estate agent and former city commissioner. Speculators looking for one of the few licenses are more likely to buy property and attempt to sell at a gain if they don’t get one.
He figured that’s less likely if retailers aren’t limited in number, and figured a big surge of applications would be less likely as well.
“Suddenly if you want to come into town you’ve got to compete against everyone else,” he said.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell said he worried that issues of turnover, both among the retailers’ workforce and the stores themselves closing or opening, would be worse without any limit on the number. Plus, other cities in Michigan with a few to several times the population, land mass or both have fewer than 20.
He proposed a cap of 12 or potentially somewhat higher. But in a few years the city commission could have some turnover of its own.
“If they want to to go lower, it is very difficult to change that,” he said. “It is very easy to say, ‘OK, we started small, now we’re allowing a few more,’ at some point in the future and to let that happen.”
Walter had a counterargument, she said.
“If we go unlimited, in three years we’ll know what the market supports,” she said.
Shamroe said she doesn’t want to govern now based on what a future commission might want to do.
City leaders will never be able to predict how many applicants will seek a license or where they’ll want to locate, Shamroe said. And buyers looking for spots to open medical cannabis stores showed that city leaders shouldn’t underestimate how much money is out there to buy the real estate, she said.
Lewis said the final number ultimately depends on how many a majority of city commissioners can support on May 16.
