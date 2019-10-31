TRAVERSE CITY — A meeting aimed at providing answers to hundreds of questions about a fish passageway proposed to replace Traverse City’s Union Street Dam raised even more questions.
Dozens of people who gathered at the City Opera House on Wednesday spent most of the 2½-hour session clarifying a list of 21 questions about FishPass, the proposed bidirectional fish passageway that could be completed by 2022. That was out of a list of more than 200 submitted at two Oct. 15 sessions, Traverse City Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said. Answers to many of the 200 are online, while the rest are coming by Nov. 30.
“We’ve heard what you are saying and we’re going to evaluate how we’re going to get the answers back out to you, and if we can come back in a group forum before the end of the year,” she said.
Skeptics of FishPass who attended posed some of the same questions that have arisen before as they clarified the remaining inquiries: Which fish get to pass, what happens if the experiment fails, will it hurt the river’s ecosystem, and why can’t we just fix or replace the Union Street Dam and call it good?
Many new questions were on the list as well, including: why build an amphitheater, who’s liable if there’s a catastrophic failure like that during the Brown Bridge Dam removal, and how will fish-sorting and passage experiments be peer-reviewed?
Dale Burkett, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission’s Sea Lamprey Program director and the meeting’s facilitator, helped the audience rephrase the questions that needed clarifying, and worked through the confusion that set in partway through.
Audience members wanted to know when they would have a chance to hear the answers, and if they could discuss them more in a public forum before the project’s bid out. Andrew Muir, science director for project lead agency Great Lakes Fishery Commission said requests for bid for the estimated $20 million project will go out in January or February.
Sally Rogers, an audience member and city resident, captured the sentiment of many who spoke that evening. She said she believes the project was foisted on the city, planned in secret and then announced to a largely unaware public. Plus, the design squeezes too much into a tiny space, she said.
“It’s like everything’s getting turned into a concrete-scape,” she said.
Others who attended said there’s little point in asking the questions if project planners are going to do as they please.
Burkett said he believes the questions being asked will make a difference.
And Muir pointed to 140 public meetings at which he and other project planners discussed FishPass plans — audience members said one of those, a Department of Environmental Quality public hearing in February, was very poorly attended.
Derenzy said Wednesday’s forum came after the Lower Boardman River Leadership team encountered question after question over FishPass. She wanted people to get the answers they sought from project partners.
She said afterward that she understands people get frustrated, and she wants to ensure project partners understand the questions and get them answered.
Muir said he and other project partners will work on getting answers to those questions.
“I appreciate the great engagement from the community and I appreciate their questions,” he said.
