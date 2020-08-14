TRAVERSE CITY — A judge’s ruling may be tested in the Court of Appeals amid a battle over transparency laws and a local school district’s adherence to them.
The suit, filed by the Traverse City Record-Eagle early this year, charges that the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education, along with Board President Sue Kelly, violated the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings acts to obscure details of former superintendent Ann Cardon’s abrupt departure last October. That includes a still-unreleased letter of complaint against Cardon long-sought by the Record-Eagle.
Now, it sits at the heart of the months-long legal dispute.
Parents and transparency advocates hoped their calls for information were answered late last month when 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer ruled in favor of the Record-Eagle on that request, ordering TCAPS to release the document.
But those hopes may now prove dashed.
On Aug. 5, TCAPS Attorney Kailen Piper filed a motion to stay — essentially, pause — the ongoing suit to take that ruling to the Michigan Court of Appeals, the motion stated. The three-page request argued that without a stay, attorneys won’t be able to get a hearing with the greater court before the deadline to produce the letter.
It could draw the case out longer — possibly delaying the letter’s release until well after November’s election, in which three incumbent TCAPS board members will fight for their seats. Coronavirus-spurred shutdowns and slow-going court dockets have also affected the nearly 8-month-old lawsuit.
Elsenheimer’s ruling effectively fractured the case into two — the continuing legal battle over the letter’s release, and still-unresolved matters of the lawsuit’s other two claims, which charge Kelly and the board with violating OMA and making decisions about both Cardon and a non-disclosure agreement outside public boardrooms. Elsenheimer told the parties he needed more information on those situations before a decision could come, likely requiring the parties to dig heavily into discovery.
In a case regarding FOIA, the burden of proof falls on the party arguing against the release of public information, Record-Eagle Attorney Robin Luce Herrmann cited in her motion to deny TCAPS’ stay request.
It also requires that the defendant offer evidence that release of the information would cause them “irreparable harm,” Herrmann wrote. She argued TCAPS’ motion doesn’t meet the standards to justify a stay.
The Record-Eagle requested the court deny the motion to stay, or grant it only in part — Herrmann requested a limited stay be imposed, allowing discovery to proceed on the case’s other claims and also allow the complaint letter to be shared during discovery, but not publicly revealed.
Herrmann also requested that, if any sort of stay be granted, it be contingent on TCAPS filing a motion for “immediate consideration and expedited briefing” with the Court of Appeals to reach a resolution as soon as possible.
After all, parents, other school districts and community members are waiting.
The issue of transparency spurred much outcry since Cardon’s departure, which came just months after her enthusiastic reception and unanimous hiring by the board.
Parents and community members organized recall efforts against three board members — Kelly included — and meetings were rife with impassioned public comments and large crowds. Recall efforts recently expired after not getting the required number of signatures.
Herrmann and TCAPS Attorney Kailen Piper declined to comment Thursday.
