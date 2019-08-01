TRAVERSE CITY — About 200 Michigan heavy-equipment operators, including some in Traverse City, represented by Operating Engineers Local 324 went on strike Wednesday morning against Rieth-Riley Construction Co.
Nine people on Wednesday picketed in front of the Indiana-based company’s location just south of Chum’s Corner.
“Our hope is that this serves as a wake-up call to Rieth-Riley that it’s time to solve these unfair labor practices and to get a new contract in place,” spokesman Dan McKernan said on a phone call from the union’s headquarters in Bloomfield Hills.
Picketers in Traverse City said they were referring all questions to McKernan.
Contract negotiations are continuing and the strike “is premature at best,” according to a release from Rieth-Riley.
“We have gone back to the table time and time again and have offered excellent employee compensation plans and the Union has refused to attempt to negotiate a fair deal,” Rieth-Riley President Keith Ros said in the release.
“Negotiations have continued throughout the year,” McKernan said, “its just a lack of progress at them” that led to the strike.
The company states claims by the Union that Rieth-Riley is participating in unfair labor practices are merely accusations and have not been decided upon by the National Labor Relations Board.
An NLRB hearing is scheduled for October.
Operating Engineers Local 324 employees, though operating without a contract since June 2018, still have most of the terms of their previous contract, the Rieth-Riley release states.
Rieth-Riley is a major contractor for the Michigan Department of Transportation. McKernan said the company supplies aggregate and asphalt to other road construction companies. He said a work stoppage at Rieth-Riley could stall projects across the state.
The Michigan Department of Transportation, as of Wednesday afternoon, was not aware of any Traverse City-area project interruptions caused by the strike, said North Region spokesperson James Lake.
At the heart of the strike action is a four-week lockout in September 2018 that brought 160 Michigan road projects to a halt. Work resumed after Operating Engineers Local 324 inked a deal with the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association. Almost all the approximately 40 companies involved in the 2018 lockout eventually agreed on contracts with their employees. But Rieth-Riley hasn’t.
Union employees seek a contract and $1.8 million in back pay from Rieth-Riley related to the 2018 lockout.
“Our workers have negotiated in good faith and the National Labor Relations Board has offered Rieth-Riley a settlement to avoid a trial over unfair labor practice charges,” Operating Engineers 324 Business Manager Douglas Stockwell stated in a Wednesday post on the union’s website.
“Through it all, Rieth-Riley has refused to act in the best interests of its employees, and in light of the hardships Rieth-Riley has placed on our workers and their families, we are left with no other recourse than a strike to protect our hardworking men and women,” said Stockwell.
The union has 14,000 members in Michigan. Only the 200 that work for Rieth-Riley are involved in the strike.
“Were talking one contractor out of hundreds that work on roads,” McKernan said. “Rieth-Riley is the one holdout that has never remedied the lockout.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.