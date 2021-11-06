PELLSTON — Residents in Pellston can expect another round of water testing as the state Department of Health and Human Services looks to see how per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance levels have fluctuated.
It’ll be the third round of tests, and it also aims to ensure that homes where previous samples showed no PFAS are actually in the clear, said Bill Farrell, a DHHS toxicologist and the agency’s PFAS response operations manager.
“We’ve had situations at other sites where we’ve been resampling and were providing filters for people with detections, and had some homes that were nondetects previously and had detections during resamplings,” he said.
If that’s the case, those homeowners can get point-of-use filters to provide clean drinking water, as did the homes where PFAS was found in their wells during previous sampling, said Dan Thorell, Health Department of Northwest Michigan environmental health director.
The local department is providing replacement filter cartridges, while Emmet County continues to provide bottled water through the local fire department.
The state made those filters available to all 115 locations that had PFAS in their wells, Thorell said. Of those, 53 of which tested above what the state considers safe levels.
Those cutoffs range from 6 nanograms per liter — also known as parts per trillion — for perfluorononanoic acid, 8 for perfluorooctanoic acid and 16 for perfluorooctane sulfonate, up to 400,000 for perfluorohexanoic acid.
Total PFAS levels in Pellston wells ranged from none to 940 nanograms per liter, according to MDHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin.
Residents and owners can expect a call from Global Remediation Technologies, a contractor working to retest the wells, starting within two weeks, Farrell said.
They’ll resample all 203 wells.
Those part of previous rounds who want to schedule the next one can also call 844-934-1315 — Thorell said those not part of previous rounds who want their water tested can call EGLE at 800-662-9278.
The state is investigating PFAS contamination there, likely from past use of aqueous firefighting foam at Pellston Regional Airport, as previously reported. Documents show there were four spots where firefighters routinely tested equipment, and a fifth spot where they used the foam to put out a hangar fire in 1979.
One blaze fought 42 years ago may seem like old news.
But the stability of PFAS, a family of more than 5,000 compounds, is why they’ve been dubbed “forever chemicals.”
Along with firefighting foam, they’ve been used in everything from waterproofing fabric to nonstick cookware to manufacturing.
They’ve been linked to health problems like high cholesterol, kidney and testicular cancer, liver damage and harm to developing fetuses, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Pellston is one of 191 sites across the state with known PFAS contamination, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
That department is still determining the full extent of PFAS contamination in groundwater near Pellston, said Christiaan Bon, the village’s site lead for EGLE.
The latest work included boring 15 holes into the ground 100 feet deep and taking samples every 20 feet, known as vertical aquifer sampling, Bon said.
Work wrapped on Oct. 8 and the department is still summarizing the results.
“Right now, initially we have to figure out exactly where the PFAS contamination is, and anyone that’s affected, get them on point-of-use filters which gives them safe drinking water,” he said. “And then we can start looking at long-term remedies or a combination of remediation and remedy.”
One possible long-term solution would be to build a municipal water system and connect the affected homes and businesses, Bon said.
There are other options, like installing whole-house filters and handling groundwater contamination by stopping the plume’s spread or pumping and treating the aquifer.
EGLE did the first round of well samples, and DHHS checking for fluctuating levels is part of the process to determine the extent of the contamination, Bon said.
“So you don’t want to take a one-time sample and make all your decisions based off of that, you want to have a number of samples to make sure that those that are on a point-of-use filter need them, and those that aren’t on a point-of-use filter don’t need them,” he said.
Next, EGLE plans to do more vertical aquifer sampling and to install permanent monitoring wells, Bon said.
Pellston residents can expect a fourth round of water testing as well, Farrell said — the exact date is to be determined but he expected it’ll be sometime later in 2022.
