TRAVERSE CITY — Some poverty-relief advocates in northern Michigan say they see promise in some of the new policies proposed by a state task force.
This comes just as some key COVID-era resources are drying up.
“I think a lot of things that were in motion … were really made visible to people who perhaps weren’t paying attention before the pandemic,” said Kim Trent, deputy director of prosperity in the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
She said that heightened awareness may help provide the “momentum” needed to encourage support for some new strategies on addressing poverty.
Trent is on the Michigan Poverty Task Force, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer first established in 2019, including representatives from multiple state administrative departments. For the past two years, they’ve put together a report outlining recommendations to state policymakers and department heads on how best to lift people out of poverty.
Their 2022 report, released in June, included 29 recommendations, with a particular focus on how poverty can affect health outcomes.
Task force members have been making stops throughout the state since then to meet with local organizations and stakeholders about those recommendations.
They stopped in Traverse City last week.
“We’re also trying to address the myths that exist for some people that poverty is, in some ways, a uniquely urban experience — that it’s something that only happens in Detroit or Flint,” Trent said.
Seth Johnson, director of United Way of Northwest Michigan, said there were several recommendations which seemed especially promising for their implications to the region, citing issues such as affordable housing, early childhood development, and mental illness as some of the key categories his organization is focused on.
Some recommendations call for increased food security, especially for children, by expanding access to school lunch and breakfast programs. Others address mental health by calling for jail diversion policies that would focus on treatment, not incarceration, for people with behavioral health issues.
The 2022 report provides several strategies focused on housing, including a plan to set up a Landlord Risk Mitigation fund, which would essentially provide incentives to landlords to house tenants who might be perceived as “risky.”
Another would look to fill in the gap left by the COVID-19 emergency rental assistance plan, which is sunsetting this year.
“But the eviction crisis, in some ways, will continue,” said Trent. “So how do we have a long-term strategy so that people can continue to have housing, (while) also being aware of the fact that landlords also need to get paid?”
The report also restates some recommendations that were made in the previous year’s report, including a call for increased funding into the Michigan Housing and Development Community Fund, which helps finance projects intended to supply low-income housing.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recommended investing $100 million of ARPA money into that fund, but the legislature still has yet to act.
That step would be “huge,” Yarrow Brown, director of Housing North, said.
“Of course, we need more, so we’re going to continue to advocate for more, but I think that’s a good amount to start with,” she said.
Another significant recommendation, which also appeared in last year’s report, would be to increase Michigan’s match of the earned income tax credit, Trent said.
Currently, when low- and middle-income taxpayers claim that benefit on their federal taxes, they can receive an additional tax break from the state at 6 percent of the federal rate. The task force’s recommendations would bump that up to 20 percent — the same rate Michigan used to offer, before it was reduced in 2011.
Johnson said he’s optimistic about the ability for some of these recommendations to be implemented.
For one thing, there’s an “unprecedented” amount of money being funneled into state channels, much of it coming from the federal government. With that being the case, it’s just a matter of properly directing those funds, he said.
Many of the recommendations fall under the purview of department heads within Whitmer’s administration, but others may require legislative action. With that in mind, it will be important for organizations like the United Way, as well as citizens, to keep those proposals on the “top of mind” for elected officials, especially following the elections, Johnson said.
“It’s up to all of us,” he said.
