BELLAIRE — Two lowercase Rs touching, the slash of an uppercase T, the staff of a lowercase Y, the peak of a 4.
Those pen and pencil strokes could hold a key to the legal fate of suspended Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Terrence J. Starr.
Starr faces three misdemeanor counts — false report of a crime to police, intentional false report of child abuse to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the false and malicious accusation of criminal sexual conduct.
The charges relate to accusations Starr, when he was the principal at Cherryland Middle School, sent a batch of anonymous letters to several Elk Rapids Public Schools officials, including himself, accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of actions that would constitute criminal sexual conduct against a now-graduated student during a pep rally in October 2012.
Starr faces time in jail if convicted. Making a false report of a crime in Michigan is punishable by up to 93 days in jail. Making an intentional false report of child abuse, depending on severity, carries with it a 90-day to five-year sentence. Making false accusations of a crime has a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail.
Both Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter and Starr’s defense attorney Donald Passenger said in their opening statements that the case is about identity. The testimony Wednesday from forensic analysts during day three of the trial at the Antrim County Courthouse sought to clear up the linchpin question of the case — who wrote the letters and addressed the envelopes?
Although the letters themselves were typed and printed out, the envelopes in which the letters were delivered were handwritten. The letters were sent to former Elk Rapids Superintendent Stephen Prissel, former Elk Rapids Board of Education President Jerry DeGrazia, Starr and the superintendent at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, although that letter was addressed to the “TBISD.”
Starr as well as Travis, Prissel and retired Assistant Principal Jim Standerfer each provided the Michigan State Police with 80 handwriting samples of exactly what was written on the envelopes — other than the one sent to the TBAISD — and several samples of their handwriting from previously written documents for examination.
MSP Lt. Mark Goff — who is a forensic analyst, handwriting expert and unit supervisor — testified for the prosecution and said that his examination of the provided writings gave him a “probable” conclusion that Starr wrote the letters.
Goff said he did not eliminate Prissel, Travis or Standerfer as possible authors. He did conclude it was highly probable that Prissel did not write the letters and probable that Travis and Standerfer did not either.
Although Goff testified there is “nothing absolute” in handwriting analysis, he found several similarities between Starr’s writing and the writing on the envelopes. Goff said his conclusion came from a “holistic examination” made up of the amount and significance of the similarities.
Among the similarities were the pump arm of one lowercase R touching the staff of the following R in “Starr,” a cross stroke favoring the right on the uppercase T in “Terry” and the use of a downward stroke with a slight curve on the Y in “Terry.” Goff did find dissimilarities, including the shapes of uppercase letters R, M and E and the numeral 9.
During cross examination of Goff, Passenger pointed out that the majority of Starr’s lowercase Rs were written with the pump arm beginning from the top half of the staff while the pump arm on the Rs of the letter-writer began near the bottom. He also contrasted all of Starr’s numeral 4s, which are written with a closed peak, to four of the five 4s written on the envelopes, which had an open or “goalpost” form.
Passenger also introduced the theory that it is possible more than one person is responsible for the writing on the envelopes.
Sgt. George Lehman, a detective and forensic document examiner with the MSP, performed an administrative review of Goff’s analysis and opinion and found the report to be appropriate. Lehman and Goff both testified the writing was natural, not disguised and that there was no intent to deceive found on the envelopes or any of the samples provided.
Before Goff’s testimony, jurors also heard from other forensic analysts.
Lt. Lizabeth Rich, a detective with the Cyber Section of the Antrim County sheriff’s department, testified that the department’s examination of nearly 350,000 documents, images or other items on Starr’s iPad and MacBook Pro showed no evidence to suggest Starr authored the letters or implicated Starr in writing the letters.
Sarah Forman, a latent fingerprint analyst with the Grayling Forensic Lab of the MSP, testified that her examinations of the found fingerprints on the letters and envelopes excluded Starr as someone who could have left those prints.
However, Forman also testified that it is possible for a person to handle a piece of paper without leaving a fingerprint, but she clarified she did not find Starr’s fingerprints on any evidence or documents related to the case.
Goff is expected to be on the stand to begin proceedings Thursday followed by a DNA expert and MSP Sgt. Stephen Porter, who led the investigation. The defense’s handwriting expert, Erich Speckin, is set to testify after the prosecution rests its case.
