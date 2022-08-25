INTERLOCHEN — A late voter registration could mean a Republican representative seeking another term for a largely redrawn district might not qualify to represent it.
Green Lake Township Clerk Judy Kramer said state Rep. John Roth registered to vote at her office on May 23. He stopped in to double-check he was registered but when her office looked up his information, they saw no indicator that he had registered online.
“We registered him like we do anything else, but it did not show that he had registered online,” Kramer said.
Roth previously told the Record-Eagle he moved after the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission redrew state House of Representatives districts, putting him in the same one as Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann. Neither wanted to run against the other, so Roth moved a short distance away.
State law and its 1963 constitution requires Roth or any other candidate looking to represent a district to reside and be a registered voter there for at least 30 days. And the deadline to file as a state representative candidate was April 19, according to the state Bureau of Elections.
Roth, who declined to comment Wednesday, told the Detroit News that he changed his driver’s license address, or tried to, online on March 19. He assumed his voter registration changed as well — state law requires the same address for both, so the secretary of state automatically updates one if a voter changes the other.
It’s not unusual for people to register to vote online, only to find out their name isn’t in the township’s records, Kramer said. Some even received verification emails, but the township never was notified by the secretary of state about a new registered voter.
Tracy Wimmer, director of media relations for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, said there’s no record of Roth attempting or completing any transaction, online or otherwise, through the secretary of state’s branch services in 2022.
Kramer said that her office verifies information for candidates who file at her office, and a state-level candidate like Roth files with the secretary of state.
Generally, Secretary of State employees check a candidate’s address they provide on their affidavit of identity to ensure it’s in the district they want to represent, Wimmer said.
But with time and staff capacity limits, they typically don’t check to see if a candidate is registered to vote at that address unless someone challenges a candidate’s affidavit, she said. Applicants make their statements in those affidavits under penalty of perjury if those statements are found to be false, she added.
With the August primary over and Roth heading for the November general election after surviving a primary challenge by Katie Kniss of Fife Lake, it’s unclear what Roth’s possible voter registration issue could mean.
Kramer referred questions as to how Roth’s candidacy could be affected to the secretary of state, and Wimmer declined to comment on the record.
Roth told the Detroit News he still intends to run for a second two-year House term.
Messages were left for local GOP chairpersons for Grand Traverse and Benzie counties Wednesday.
Chris Cracchiolo, the Grand Traverse County Democratic Party chairman, said he believed the question of Roth’s name appearing on the November ballot would have to be settled in court. But he wasn’t certain.
“i’m not an attorney but my guess is you’ve probably got to go to court on that,” he said.
A message was left Wednesday for Cathy Albro, a Democratic candidate in Bellaire running against Roth in November.
Cracchiolo said he wasn’t familiar with the situation beyond what the Detroit News reported. He questioned Roth’s eligibility but agreed there are two sides to the story, so he believes the situation needs to play out. And there’s not much time before absentee ballots go out, he noted — county clerks must deliver them to local elections clerks by Sept. 24, according to the state.
“I think we just need to have the laws upheld and we’ll see where that goes,” he said.
The redrawn 104th district, effective January 2022, includes parts of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee and Wexford counties, versus the current boundaries that match those of Grand Traverse County.
