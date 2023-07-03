BEULAH — A motorcyclist sustained minor injuries after crashing into a sheriff's office patrol car over the weekend.
At 12:03 p.m. Saturday, a Benzie County Sheriff's Office patrol car was stopped on southbound Reynolds Road waiting to cross Honor Highway in Inland Township, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.
An unknown vehicle traveling west on Honor Highway was turning right onto Reynolds Road and a motorcyclist was close behind it, a preliminary report states.
At that point, Carroll said, as the patrol car pulled out onto Honor Highway, the motorcycle ran into it. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries, he said. Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.
The deputy driving the patrol car was not injured in the collision, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation with the state police.
