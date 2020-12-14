BELLAIRE — State officials contend a report penned by a Texas-based cyber security consulting firm as part of a lawsuit claiming election malfeasance in Antrim County, relies on false and misleading information to claim Michigan’s election results should be overturned.
The report completed by Allied Security Operations Group and released Monday on behalf of local realtor Bill Bailey, accuses Dominion Voting Systems of purposefully creating systemic fraud in order to influence election results — a claim the state not only denied but connected to President Donald Trump.
"If the Trump campaign had any actual evidence of wrongdoing — or genuine suspicion thereof — they could have requested a hand recount of every ballot in the state," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "They did not, instead choosing to allow shadowy organizations claiming expertise to throw around baseless claims of fraud in an effort to mislead American voters and undermine the integrity of the election. Their actions are a corruption of the courts and the rule of law, as the release of today's report clearly demonstrates."
A statement released by Dominion Voting Systems said claims regarding the company's role in Antrim County were part of a widespread disinformation campaign aimed at eroding public confidence in the 2020 election.
"There were no software 'glitches' that 'switched' votes in Antrim County or anywhere else," the statement, issued Monday by the company reads. "The errors identified in Antrim County were isolated human errors not involving Dominion."
Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy acknowledged initial vote tallies were erroneous and the result of human error when provided software updates to polling equipment were not downloaded, as previously reported.
A declaration by the state's Bureau of Elections director, made under oath, also listed human error and took issue with the security report's specifics.
“The report attributes changes in reported vote totals, all of which appear to be a result of human error and which appear to have been identified and corrected during the county canvass, to alleged ‘intentional’ design elements in Dominion Voting Systems, without explicating why this would be the explanation,” said Jonathan Brater.
Brater made the statement Sunday, as part of an ongoing court case.
The case precipitating the Monday morning release began with a Nov. 23 complaint filed against the county by attorney Matthew DePerno on behalf of Bailey, requesting ex parte, or immediate, permission to take forensic images of Dominion voting machines.
Bailey’s lawsuit claims voter fraud, election fraud and that his constitutional rights were violated after a marijuana proposal passed by a single vote. Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer signed a court order Dec. 4 allowing the forensic examination, though barred DePerno from releasing results without the court’s permission.
Bailey lives in Central Lake Township, not in the Village of Central Lake, where the marijuana proposal was on the ballot, and while this residency issue was raised in court for the first time Monday, it will be argued, if at all, at a later date, the judge said.
Instead, attorneys focused on whether to release the results of the forensic examination to the public and once DePerno and attorneys representing the state and county agreed to do so, Elsenheimer required small redactions of any information which might contain proprietary Dominion software code.
The report claims irregularities with a "management server," access to vote results by an unauthorized user on Nov. 21 and a suspiciously high error rate, among other accusations — some of which were soon debunked by county and state election officials.
"He's suggesting things we never use, have never used and is making statements that simply aren't true," said Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy, in reference to claims made by Russell James Ramsland, Jr., named in the report as a member of ASOG's management team.
Guy said the management server is used as a back-up, in the event a precinct tabulator breaks down, which did not happen during the Nov. 3 election.
In his court brief Brater said there was a logical explanation for the so-called "unauthorized user" on Nov. 21 — that was the same day the Bureau of Elections received the county's corrected official election results.
"Anyone can make an honest mistake," Guy said. "I mean, right in their court filings, in Bailey's filings, it says they wanted to look at 22 precinct tabulators. We only have 16."
Guy, a registered Republican, has maintained it was human error — not fraud, a Democratic plot or any so-called purposeful software design trick, that initially assigned more than 2,000 votes incorrectly to President-elect Joe Biden.
Final results show Trump bested Biden in the county by about 2,500 votes.
Ramsland is no stranger to Michigan electoral politics and previously made inaccurate claims about Detroit election results and mistook voting jurisdictions in Minnesota for Michigan in court filings.
A faulty analysis by ASOG went viral after it was shared during a state House Oversight Committee hearing in Lansing on Dec. 2. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, attended along with a number of witnesses who shared widely debunked allegations of election fraud.
Antrim County officials previously said Giuliani’s team was involved with the case there, though later walked back those assertions to say the Giuliani team “may” be involved.
During the hearing Monday, an attorney representing the SOS office said he had no objections to the report being made public as long as any proprietary software code was redacted and the SOS was allowed to release a statement debunking claims made in the report.
“All we ever wanted was the opportunity to review the report and present our own counter argument at the same time that Mr. DePerno presented his preliminary report,” said Erik Grill, an assistant with the state’s Attorney General’s office. “So the public could hear both sides and make an informed determination of which side to believe.”
Elsenheimer vacated his earlier protection order order during a remote hearing, where more than 8,700 people tuned in to watch the judge’s YouTube channel.
Court staff previously said the channel customarily has an audience of 30 to 50. Hundreds of these new viewers made crude written comments and delivered political attacks in the chat portion of the hearing, though these were promptly deleted by court staff.
Dominion Voting Systems is one of three vendors certified by the Board of State Canvassers for use in Michigan, supplies polling equipment in 28 states and has been the subject of vigorous criticism from the president and his surrogates following the Nov. 3 election.
A recent review by the Washington Post of 10 key swing states including Michigan, found Trump won a majority of counties in the U.S. that use Dominion Voting Systems polling equipment. The Post found 731 counties in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and 351 of them use Dominion equipment. Of those, Trump won 283, or 81 percent.
Biden won more votes total in the 351 counties — 888,259 to Trump's 851,069 — but there's no evidence to show Dominion equipment was programmed to prefer one candidate over another, the review found.
On Thursday, the state will conduct a hand recount of Antrim County's election results beginning at 9 a.m., as part of a statewide audit in select counties the Benson announced Wednesday.
"I would love for the state to look at this, to see that we did acknowledge our mistake and we did correct the errors," Guy said.
Bailey said a press release would be forthcoming and directed a reporter to DePerno, who could not be reached for comment.
