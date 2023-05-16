From Staff Reports
LANSING — A program aimed at easing the biggest barrier to home-buying — the down payment — will expand to all Michiganders.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority announced that the new MI 10K DPA program started May 8, to give qualified homebuyers $10,000 toward their down payment.
It expands its former $7,500 assistance program, which was only available in 236 of Michigan’s 979 active zip codes.
“Every Michigan resident has the right to safe and affordable housing and, by making the MI 10K DPA program available statewide, we are giving more Michiganders access to resources that make homeownership an achievable goal,” said Amy Hovey, MSHDA executive director in a press statement.
To qualify, borrowers from the MSHDA loan must complete a Homebuyer Education class, and have no more than $20,000 in liquid cash assets. Home purchase price ($224,000), total household income limits, and other restrictions apply.
The program is available to first-time homebuyers statewide and to repeat homebuyers in targeted areas, including Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau counties.
In 2019, 48 percent of renters and 18 percent of homeowners across the state spent more than 30 percent of their income on housing, making affordable housing in Michigan a “major obstacle,” according to the State Housing Plan.
This program replaces the former $7,500 down payment assistance program, but reservations that were made prior to this new program will remain in effect, the statement read.
