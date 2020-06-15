LANSING — Michigan is requiring nursing homes to test residents and staff for COVID-19 or face penalties, the director of the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.
"In Michigan as elsewhere the burden has fallen on nursing residents," Robert Gordon said in a telephone news conference Monday.
"This is the first specific mandate for testing we have provided," he added. "Prior to this there has been guidance from the state that has evolved over time as the CDC guidance has evolved.”
Gordon released nursing home death numbers for the first time, showing showed 34 percent of the state's total cases were reported in nursing homes, with numbers as follows:
There are 7,163 confirmed cases in nursing home residents and 1,947 deaths; and 3,133 confirmed cases among nursing home staff and 20 staff deaths.
The testing is included in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-123 signed Monday.
The Order requires nursing facilities to conduct the following COVID-19 testing for residents and staff:
• Initial testing of all residents and staff.
• Testing of all new or returning residents during intake unless tested within 72 hours of intake.
• Testing of any resident or staff member with symptoms or suspected exposure.
• Weekly testing of all previously negative residents and staff in facilities with any positive cases among residents or staff, until 14 days after the last new positive result.
• Weekly testing of all staff in regions of medium or higher risk on the MI Safe Start Map.
• Testing of all staff in Regions 1 through 5 and 7, at least once between the date of this order and July 3, 2020.
There is no end date for the new testing mandate, Gordon said.
A new focus will be put on facilities identified by the state as COVID-19 Regional Hubs, a controversial strategy that released recovering but still positive patients from hospitals and other facilities and placed them in one of 19 nursing homes.
"It is very easy to say you should keep COVID and non-COVID patients in different facilities and it is incredibly difficult to do in the real world," Gordon said.
Death numbers inside these regional hubs was not provided, thought Gordon said those figures would soon be available.
The only regional hub north of U.S. 10 is MediLodge GTC, on Lafranier Road.
State data shows the facility had no new positive cases as of Monday.
Penalties for non-compliance for not testing or not reporting data are a $1,000 fine for each violation or for each day that a violation continues, Gordon said.
The state will assist facilities with staffing shortages by connecting nursing home administrators with employment agencies.
The state will also work with Doctors Without Borders on infection control practices, with an emphasis on regional hubs, Gordon said.
