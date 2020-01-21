TRAVERSE CITY — Bills under consideration in the state legislature to double county commissioner terms from two to four years have some support in the region.
“Me, being a new commissioner, it took a few months to get acclimated,” said Commissioner Brad Jewett, who represents District 3 in Grand Traverse County.
“With a two-year term, you just get in there, you understand the job, you have an intense amount of work to do, and then you’re campaigning again. A four-year term would allow people more time to focus on the work they’re doing.”
Two of his colleagues, Vice Chair Ron Clous, District 5, and Commissioner Bryce Hundley, District 2, were more circumspect, but agreed there were some advantages to a longer term.
“It’s a good discussion to have,” Hundley said. “The job requires a level of in-depth knowledge that is hard to gain and I think a four-year term is very valid.
“The opposite concern is, it’s a hard job, it takes a lot of time for not that much money, so finding quality people to run isn’t always easy. A four-year term makes it even harder.”
Clous said he could support the bills, but understood the main drawback.
“With it being a two-year term right now, it gives the district an opportunity to change their commissioner if they’re not happy with their performance.”
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock Jr. did not take a position for or against, but said he found it “highly unlikely” state lawmakers would vote this year to double the term.
Michigan county commissioners have been elected in even-numbered years to two-year terms since 1966. Between 1963 and 1965, counties were governed by a board of supervisors who served four-years.
Legislation to amend state law and enact four-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2023, were outlined in House bill 4937, sponsored by Rep. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton) and House Bill 4938, sponsored by Rep. Sarah Lightner (R-Springport).
Senate Bill 504-505 sponsored by Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) would do the same thing.
In December, Kalkaska County Commissioners joined 10 Michigan county boards by passing a resolution in support of four-year terms. The vote was 5-0; two commissioners, Patty Cox and Leigh Ngirarsaol, were absent.
The other county boards are Alpena, Chippewa, Clinton, Delta, Gogebic, Lake, Lapeer, Marquette, Newaygo and Tuscola, according to the Michigan Association of Counties.
MAC, a nonpartisan group that advocates for county commissioners, has long supported the lengthier term.
“From a cost savings standpoint, from an experience standpoint, I think there’s a lot of positives that can come from it,” said MAC Executive Director Stephen Currie, in the latest episode of Podcast 83, a free periodic audio program produced by the group.
“So far, nobody (in the legislature) is really against the policy of four-year county commissioner terms, it’s just a matter of when that election takes place,” said Deena Bosworth, a MAC governmental affairs staffer.
“Does it happen on a gubernatorial election year, or does it happen on a Presidential election year? Both have good policy arguments behind them. But our board doesn’t care. We’re of the position that, four-year county commission terms is the right thing to do for the state.”
