TRAVERSE CITY — Who is in Michigan jails, for how long and why, largely remains unknown following months of investigation.
The Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration released its final report this week, leaving many questions.
What is known is that even a short stay in jail is destabilizing, said Sheryl Kubiak, Dean of Wayne State University’s School of Social Work, and a task force member.
“If you had a job, you may lose it, and if you lose your job, then you might lose your housing. These unintended consequences have a big effect, which is why we want to work with the legislature now, while the momentum is still going.”
Standardizing data collection and reporting was one of more than a dozen recommendations in the report, which urged action by judges and lawmakers to stop revoking driver’s licenses for infractions not related to safe driving; make more traffic violations civil rather than criminal; expand officer discretion at the point of arrest; shorten probation for most felonies and reduce fines for civil infractions.
The report comes at a time when crime is down in Michigan but on average the population of the state’s county jails tripled between 1960 and 2016, according to a U.S. Department of Justice survey.
“This growth was not driven by increasing crime,” the report stated. “Crime rates have dropped to 50-year lows, and the reasons for Michigan’s surge in local incarceration have not been entirely clear.”
In Grand Traverse County, incarceration numbers have remained stable some years and dropped in others, according to Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg and figures shared with the task force in August by 13th Circuit Court Judge Tom Power.
The 21-member task force was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in May and co- chaired by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Chief Justice Bridget McCormack. Attorney General Dana Nessel was also appointed, as were representatives from courts, law enforcement, private attorneys, faith-based organizations, victim’s advocates, county government and nonprofit social justice groups.
The task force was charged with considering changes in arrest and arrest diversion, pre-trial and post-convictions, treatment for substance abuse and access to mental health services.
No members are from northwestern lower Michigan.
Bill Peterson, a county commissioner from Alpena who is on the task force, said the group addressed practical considerations, along with issue-related changes.
“So, for example, if you have a person who is behind in child support, taking his driving license away, what does that do?” Peterson said. “Especially in northern Michigan. It’s not like you can hop on a subway, hop on a bus up here.”
Six listening sessions were held around the state, including in Traverse City’s Kirkbride Hall in August when 31 area residents testified on issues ranging from the legality of jailing people before trial because they can’t afford bail, to the impact of drug and alcohol use on crime and re-entry into the community.
Moeggenberg, who testified about the need for pre-trial diversion programs, said the report included several good ideas but didn’t address funding.
“My concern is the mental health piece of this,” she said. “Everyone says, let’s do diversion, let’s keep people out of jail, and I understand that but there aren’t funds for it.”
Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson, a member of the task force, said he shared those concerns.
“She could have been sitting in the room with us, because I made the same comment,” he said. “Resources. That’s exactly what much of my subcommittee’s discussion centered around.”
Finding housing for people released from jail who also struggle with mental health issues is particularly challenging, Moeggenberg said.
Other task force recommendations include releasing people jailed on certain charges before their arraignment or guarantee an appearance before a judge in 24 to 48 hours; require defendants to be tried within 18 months, impose sentences other than jail (probation, tether, treatment, court supervision) for non-serious misdemeanors and some felonies; shorten the maximum probation allowed following conviction, establish new caps on jail time for technical violations, and streamline the process inmates can use to earn early release; repeal the law authorizing sheriffs to bill people for their own incarceration; and invest significant resources in victims’ services.
Task force members will now work with the legislature in an effort to have at least some of their recommendations enacted through passage of new laws and/or statues, Kubiak said.
“I’m optimistic. I think many of the legislators have had experience in the criminal justice system, as attorneys or in other ways, and I think they understand some of these issues very well,” Kubiak said. “We’ve made a good start here with smart and committed people.”
Traffic offenses accounted for half of all criminal court cases in the state in 2018, according to the report. Driving without a valid license was the third most common reason people went to jail.
Other common reasons statewide include theft, drug possession, probation violation and the more serious charges of domestic violence, drunk driving and selling drugs.
