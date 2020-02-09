TRAVERSE CITY — Tom Bousamra hears stories.
As a Catholic chaplain at the Grand Traverse County Jail for more than three decades, he has become a proficient listener.
“Recently a young man, a divorced father of two, told me about his struggle with making child support payments,” Bousamra told a packed house at the State Theatre Wednesday.
“Or, what about the young lady who was dependent on others for transportation during her probation, and was late for a drug test because of a flat tire?”
Bousamra, along with 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney and ACLU staffer Anna Dituri, addressed moviegoers after a screening of “Just Mercy.”
Three weeks after the Task Force on Jail and Pre-Trial Incarceration released its final report, the film spurred a discussion on reform, that is making its way out of the state capital and into local communities.
The film chronicles the work of civil rights attorney, Bryan Stevenson, and the founding of the Equal Justice Initiative.
Members and supporters of Before During and After Incarceration, Families Against Narcotics — of which Cooney is president — and the ACLU said change is needed locally.
“I don’t call it a criminal justice system, I call it a criminal legal system because it is not just,” Dituri said. “The legal system is problematic. It criminalizes poverty, it criminalizes race, and we as citizens of this country get to change that.”
Cooney highlighted changes the area court system has already made, such as sobriety court and drug court, and told the audience that civil rights offenses depicted in the film do not happen here.
“We have prosecutors who would never engage in trying to cover up information and manufacture evidence the way the officers did in this case,” he said.
The event was sponsored by the Traverse City Human Rights Commission.
Some area residents, like Raeeda Cassavaugh, of Traverse City, say with the release of the task force report, they do feel an obligation to change things they don’t agree with.
“Out of all 50 states, 47 have the credit act — three do not, Michigan being one and that’s just wrong,” Cassavaugh said Wednesday.
She was at the State Theatre to collect signatures to put the Michigan Prisoners Rehabilitation Credit Act on the ballot in November.
The MPRCA would “make prison time productive time,” say organizers, by giving those incarcerated credit on their sentences for education, good behavior and professional achievement.
On Thursday, Grand Traverse County’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met, and while the report was not on the agenda, discussion touched on similar issues.
“One of the biggest challenges we’ve talked about is we don’t have an alternative for pre-jail booking for diversion,” said Joanie Blamer, of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health. “So, shy of a place to take someone for treatment or screen right then, we’ve been challenged by what does jail diversion look like.”
Committee members’ discussions include diversion options and potential sources of funding. Diversion is among the 18 recommendations of the task force.
Others include: Quit revoking driver’s licenses for actions not related to driving; reclassify most traffic and minor offenses as civil rather than criminal; expand officer discretion at the time of arrest; strengthen the presumption of release on personal recognizance; impose sentences other than jail for non-serious misdemeanors and require criminal courts to determine a defendant’s ability to pay at sentencing before assessing fines.
“Bail is often a deterrent to justice,” Bousamra said. “So many who can’t afford bail because they live paycheck to paycheck, end up settling for a plea bargain just to get back to family and job.”
The divorced father of two Bousamra referenced was arrested on a bench warrant on the first day of a new manufacturing job, he said.
The woman with the flat tire completed almost two years of drug court but was jailed on a second technical violation.
“Isn’t it time to look at this type of automatic jail sentencing?” Bousamra asked.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg previously said of the recommendations, that funding was needed to implement them.
On Thursday, Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack released a statement in support of the $7.2 million included in the state budget proposal for crisis training, saying it was a “key step forward.”
But funding sources for standardized data collection, victim services and diversion to behavioral health treatment instead of incarceration is so far unidentified. For those interested in volunteering, there are ways to get involved. BDAI will offer volunteer training March 3 for life coaches to work one-on-one with those leaving jail.
Families Against Narcotics meets the first Thursday of the month at Central United Methodist Church to connect professionals with those experiencing addiction.
“If you want to be inspired,” Cooney said, “see what people in addiction go through on a daily basis and try not to feel compassion and a sense of wanting to help.”
The Task Force will remain active through September to address funding and legislative issues, according to the final report released Jan. 14.
