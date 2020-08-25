TRAVERSE CITY — State natural resources managers announced a virtual convention focused on inland lakes set for mid-September.
Joe Nohner, inland lakes resource analyst for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said the virtual setting is a safe way to participate in the event with the theme of conserving lakes in a changing environment.
The agenda includes three days of presentations and workshops, along with networking opportunities for students. Planned topics include citizen science, water law, harmful algal blooms, plant and fish identification, aquatic invasive species, climate change, communications, high water levels, fisheries management, watershed conservation, natural shorelines and more.
Keynote speakers include University of Connecticut professor Robert Thorson, author of "The Guide to Walden Pond," and Michigan State University professor Kendra Spence Cheruvelil who will speak about advances in lake science through the use of data.
Registration for all three days will cost $30, $15 for speakers and is free for students. The event is a cooperative effort between the state and the Michigan Inland Lakes Partnership.
Call Nohner at 517-599-6825 with questions about the convention.
