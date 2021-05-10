ALBA — State contractors will begin work on 10 miles of state highways at two places in Antrim County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will spend $803,000 to chip-seal a combined stretch of more than 10 miles between U.S. Highway 131 and M-32. Work is scheduled to begin May 17 and be completed by July 9, officials said.
The parts to be improved will be from Jordan River Road to the north M-32 junction on U.S. 131, and on M-32 from Tebo School Road to U.S. 131. The work is expected to require single-lane closures, officials said.
