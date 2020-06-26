KALKASKA — Construction workers will make $13 million in improvements to M-72 east of Kalkaska over the next two years.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will rebuild nearly 17 miles of M-72 from U.S. Highway 131 to the Kalkaska and Crawford counties’ line. Work is scheduled to begin Monday.
More than half of the project — from U.S. 131 to West Bear Lake Road — is expected to be completed by the end of October this year. Work is expected to resume in the spring and be completed by July 3 next year.
Officials said this road project will require daily single-lane closures, though one lane will remain open in each direction each night. At times, traffic will be maintained on a gravel surface.
The work will include removal of trees close to the roadway, as well as installation of new pavement markings, guardrail and rumble strips.
