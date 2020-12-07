TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced a 12-day extension of the state's public health order to restrict indoor social gatherings and other group activities.
No in-person classes will be permitted at high schools and colleges.
Whitmer said the continued "pause" would allow state health workers to determine the impact from infections that happened during the Thanksgiving holiday.
The extended restrictions will continue through Dec. 20, but does not include blanket stay-home orders.
