TRAVERSE CITY — State officials announced two grants that total more than $1.1 million for a pair of Traverse City-based nonprofit organizations.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Thursday announced 10 grants for water quality projects across the state that collectively total nearly $5 million.
The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay received $747,271 for green infrastructure measures in the Kids Creek watershed to reduce storm water impacts, as well as to study and identify sources and causes of recently found E. coli impairment in Mitchell Creek.
The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy received $402,436 to permanently protect with a conservation easement 330 acres along 18,000 feet of river and lake frontage in the Platte River watershed.
The grants are designed to help restore impaired waters and protect high-quality waters by reducing sources of sediment, nutrients and other contaminants.
The annual grants are funded through the federal Clean Water Act and the state’s non-point source pollution control program. New applications will be accepted in mid-July.
