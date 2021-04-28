LANSING — State environmental regulators awarded a number of grants to local nonprofit organizations and municipalities for stream cleanups and monitoring projects.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy awarded $75,000 in grants to 27 local governments and nonprofit agencies through the Michigan Clean Water Corps Program. These annual grants are meant to help foster stewardship and a sense of community while providing valuable data, officials said.
The program’s volunteer stream cleanup effort offers grants to municipalities to clean and improve Michigan waterways. These efforts began in 1998 and often include trash removal from streams and from along shorelines.
The local groups to receive cleanup funds this year includes $750 for Benzie Conservation District and $1,730 to Grand Traverse Conservation District.
The program’s volunteer stream monitoring offers grants to enable water quality and stream habitat surveys and habitat assessments.
The effort was launched in 2004 to engage the public in collecting water quality data for use in management and protection decisions.
The local organizations to receive monitoring program maintenance funds this year include: $1,355 for the AuSable Institute of Mancelona, $2,000 for Benzie Conservation District, $1,999 for Grass River Natural Area of Antrim County, $2,000 for Manistee Conservation District, $2,000 for Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council in Petoskey, and $2,000 for Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay in Traverse City.
