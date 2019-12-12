TRAVERSE CITY — A state grant awarded to East Bay Township will help expand a nature preserve next door to Mt. Holiday Ski Area.
The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board on Wednesday approved a $584,800 grant to create a new 145-acre recreational area along Five Mile Road by combining the existing Holiday Woodlands Preserve with an adjacent 65 acres to the north. The new preserve will be called Holiday Woods Natural Area and will be contiguous with Mt. Holiday Ski Area.
It will be one big block of preserved land open for public recreation, though no hunting or motorized vehicles will be permitted.
“It’s actually really valuable to the community,” said Jim Lamond, chairman of the Holiday Woodlands Preserve.
Two years ago a group of citizens bought the initial 80 acres, and now the township will combine that land with the neighboring 65 acres to create the newly named recreational area.
“We saw an opportunity to save some property, those first 80 acres which is the headwaters of Baker Creek,” Lamond said.
The property includes the creek, wetlands, a meadow, sand dunes and forested spaces, he said.
Lamond said the new 65 acres to be purchased and protected should allow for increased recreational opportunities for those at Mt. Holiday, such as additional hiking and cross-country skiing trails. Maybe it will even bring in more people to ski and hike there, he said.
“There’s some synergy there,” Lamond said.
The annual springtime Mud, Sweat & Beers fat tire mountain bike race at Mt. Holiday already makes use of a trail on the nature preserve’s new 65 acres.
Lamond said it was important to protect that acreage between the existing nature preserve and Mt. Holiday from future housing development, and East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend agreed.
Friend said township officials strive to balance both development and conservation and this project is a “chance to conserve a substantial amount of ecologically and recreationally important property in an area projected to receive some of the highest long-term growth pressures of anywhere across the state of Michigan.”
Mt. Holiday officials agreed to take on maintenance duties of the new natural area, while the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy will raise less than $100,000 as a match to the state grant.
Glen Chown, the conservancy’s executive director, said this is an example of citizens identifying a treasured property and beginning the steps to protect it for future generations.
A third parcel may at some point be added to the preserve, but conservancy officials are only in early discussions with those landowners.
Grants from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund are funded from the sale or lease of state-owned mineral rights, a constitutionally protected funding mechanism for local governments to buy or improve land for public recreational use.
Erin Campbell, Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant coordinator, said other trust fund grants awarded to local projects include:
- $300,000 to Acme Township to develop the first segment of the Traverse City to Charlevoix Trail, connecting the TART Trail from Bunker Hill Road to the new Meijer store, other businesses along the M-72 corridor, and eventually the TART Trail at the highway and Bates Road;
- $225,100 to Frankfort to develop a new restroom facility with outdoor shower, foot wash station, personal watercraft storage, beach and universal water access at the city’s 15.5-acre Lake Michigan beach, which is along the Betsie Valley Trail and the Lake Michigan Water Trail Northwest;
- $50,000 to Traverse City to improve Indian Woods Park by adding accessible parking, walking trails and playground equipment to the neighborhood park;
- and, $50,000 to Traverse City to improve snow-making capabilities on the cross-country ski trails at Hickory Hills.
