LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear an Antrim County election-related lawsuit, thus upholding previous dismissal decisions by the state Court of Appeals and a lower court, in a case that garnered national headlines and the political support of former President Donald Trump and a number of his allies.
In April, COA judges ruled individual voters — such as plaintiff William Bailey of Central Lake Township — do not have the authority to conduct their own election audits, a power that rests with the Secretary of State.
Bailey on Nov. 23, 2020, sued Antrim County, accusing the county of fraud after an error by staff with the county clerk’s office temporarily had Trump behind Biden in the traditionally conservative county. The error was corrected before certification, records show.
Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson, who intervened in the lawsuit, said the state’s highest court affirmed the 2020 election was accurate and fair and that suggestions to the contrary were attempts to undermine the integrity of elections.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel characterized the decision as the final word in a case that made fraudulent claims about the legitimacy and accuracy of state and national elections.
“Not a single member of the Court believed the claims made by the Plaintiff or his counsel were worthy of consideration,” Nessel said in a statement Friday. “Let this be the nail in the coffin for the specious claims made during the course of this case.”
Attorney Matthew DePerno, on behalf of Bailey, has 21 days to file a motion for reconsideration.
In a another case argued in federal court last month, a judge granted a motion by attorneys representing the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, to dismiss a complaint by Washington D.C. lobbyist and attorney Katherine Friess.
Friess, listed in court documents as a potential expert witness in Bailey’s lawsuit, visited Antrim County at least twice in 2020, records show, and the Select Committee issued a subpoena for her phone and other communication records.
Friess referenced her work as a staff attorney for Trump and said the subpoena violated her Constitutional rights, while attorneys with the Select Committee argued the Committee had a valid legislative purpose for seeking the material.
Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix on Oct. 26 recommended granting a dismissal motion filed by attorneys representing the Committee and last month U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney agreed.
The Select Committee has no upcoming hearings or business meetings scheduled, and while the judge’s decision could clear the way for the committee to access Friess’ phone records, it remains unclear whether that will happen before the committee releases a final report, expected later this month.
Friess was part of a team of political operators who arrived in Antrim County by private jet in November and December 2020, members of whom accessed election data as part of a forensic audit sought by DePerno.
The December visit was sanctioned by 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, who on Dec. 3, 2020, signed an order granting access.
Emails previously provided by Antrim County officials in response to a Freedom of Information Act request showed U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman assisted with scheduling of the team’s arrival, which a spokesperson for the Congressman later confirmed.
The team later released a report, which DePerno championed, despite numerous election experts debunking the report’s findings as riddled with flaws.
The resulting publicity helped DePerno secure the Republican nomination for state attorney general. He lost 44.6 percent to 53.2 percent Nessel, who was reelected.
DePerno, who is now running for chair of the Michigan Republican Party, is among those named by the attorney general’s office as being investigated by the Michigan State Police as part of a criminal inquiry into possible tampering with voting equipment.
DePerno, who could not be reached for comment, previously denied any misconduct, calling the investigation politically motivated.
Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson, a Democrat, was selected as special prosecutor for the inquiry and has yet to announce his findings.
