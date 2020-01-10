TRAVERSE CITY — Would-be developers of an affordable housing project in Traverse City will have to try again after being turned down for tax credits — again.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority passed over Woda Cooper Companies’ application for a 58-unit apartment building it wants to build at the south end of Wellington Street, said city Manager Marty Colburn. But they’re not giving up, and are already talking about applying for the state agency’s next round of Low Income Housing Tax Credit awards, Colburn said.
A potential tweak to the city’s payment in lieu of taxes ordinance could give the company’s next application a boost, Colburn said. These agreements allow affordable housing developers to pay a smaller annual fee based on rent incomes instead of property taxes.
Colburn and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht drafted some changes in consultation with the state Department of Treasury, Colburn said. One issue is a clause allowing the city to terminate the agreements if developers don’t meet their end of the deal. The language has been in place for years but recently drew scrutiny from MSHDA during the competitive process to award tax credits.
“It still has to be a competitive application that Woda provides, but we’re hoping that this might help a little bit,” Colburn said, adding the completion of sidewalks on Wellington Street could help too.
City commissioners would have to approve the amendment before Woda Cooper Companies applies again at the end of March, Colburn said.
The company wants to build the four-story apartment building on three lots at an estimated cost of $14.3 million, including buying and clearing the land, as previously reported. Rents would start at $521 per month up to $1,380, depending on apartment size and a tenant’s income level. Nineteen of the 58 units would be for people who make up to 80 percent of the area median income — around $62,000 a year for a family of four.
Woda Cooper Companies would pay the city an estimated $24,794 in 2021, the first year of the deal, up to $38,629 in 2036 when it ends, as previously reported. Estimates based on 2019 millage rates put property taxes on the apartment building at $292,400, with $63,613 of that going to Traverse City’s general fund.
City commissioners approved that PILOT agreement in December, as previously reported.
Colburn said he believes that agreement doesn’t need re-approval for the company to apply again for tax credits.
Woda Cooper Companies, formerly The Woda Group, tried and failed to get Low Income Housing Tax Credits for the project before in June 2019. The company also repeatedly came up short on its applications for tax credits for a different project a few blocks away.
A call to Craig Patterson, senior vice president with Woda Cooper Companies, wasn’t returned Thursday.
Colburn said the project the company wants to build would further a city goal to provide more housing for low- to moderate-income residents. The company’s past applications fell just short of the points needed to score tax credits, and Colburn believes Woda Cooper Companies will eventually succeed.
