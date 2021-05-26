TRAVERSE CITY — State budget deadlines don’t make sense to most school officials.
While school districts throughout Michigan must have a budget for the next fiscal year in place by June 30, the state’s budget — which designates exactly how much money each school district will receive — does not have to be signed by the governor until Sept. 30.
Without firm facts and figures to go off, school superintendents and other executives are left playing a guessing game with the money earmarked for operating the public education of more than 1.5 million K-12 students.
“Not having any level of clarity on the revenue side is just about the worst thing you can do to schools,” Suttons Bay Superintendent Casey Petz said.
School officials — during a global pandemic — did not have that clarity until more than a month into this school year when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a nearly $63 billion budget on Sept. 30, 2020. Battles between Whitmer and the House and Senate about federal stimulus dollars and COVID-19 restrictions dragged out the process.
Those battles died down in recent weeks. Shortly after Whitmer loosened COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, state officials from all three sides announced last week they are working together to agree on a budget by July 1.
Whitmer, the Senate and the House all submitted their proposals in the last three months. Each one includes funding that would be the largest investment in public education in the state’s history. Whitmer earmarked $15.9 billion for state school aid while the House went higher at $16.3 billion and the Senate went lower at $15.8 billion.
The “big ticket item” on the school aid side is always the increase in per-pupil funding, Petz said.
Under Whitmer’s proposal, K-12 funding would be increased $164 to $8,275 per student in the lowest-funded districts. The highest-funded districts would get an additional $82 per student. The Senate proposal bumps those figures to $125 and $250, while the House proposed $50 and $100. The House plan, however, includes an additional one-time flat payment of about $120 per student.
Some agreements already exist.
All three plans would fully fund the Great Start Readiness Program, which is a free preschool program that serves nearly 40,000 children from lower-income families. GSRP funding, which has historically lagged behind K-12 per-pupil funding, would get a $1,025 boost to align with the lowest-funded districts at $8,275 per student.
The plans also target funds toward addressing learning loss, declining enrollment and student mental health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the House and Senate include reimbursement for travel costs based on the number of students per square mile in the district. Traverse City Area Public Schools officials and advocates have long fought to get a piece of that pie.
Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, chair of the school aid appropriations subcommittee, and John Roth, the Republican representative from Michigan’s 104th district who represents Traverse City, are pushing for a change in that formula to help TCAPS.
TCAPS spent $5.2 million on transportation this year and is a unique district in the size of its student population and its geographical footprint. TCAPS is the only school district that covers more than 270 square miles and does not receive a penny of additional funding for transportation despite the miles bus drivers log each school year.
The proposals from the House and Senate will not change that, but TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner is hopeful the final and approved version of the budget will. He said transportation funding remains a “significant conversation” among legislators and school officials.
“I’m hoping something comes from that to address that inequity,” VanWagoner said. “I’m hoping it doesn’t fall on deaf ears and that they recognize the kids here in Traverse City mean just as much as the kids in the rest of Michigan.”
Schmidt said Tuesday there is optimism as they work toward a deal.
“Both sides of the aisle will work together on this,” he said. “But I think you’ll see more of a policy solution coming from the Senate than the House or governor’s office.”
Schmidt said the three sides “remain on target” to get an agreement done by the end of June.
But even a day after the school’s deadline — or even a few days before — still isn’t all that helpful, Petz said.
“We could use a budget yesterday,” he said. “It’s political malfeasance to not have a budget in place that is clear in time for school districts to make decisions.”
