TRAVERSE CITY — State lawmakers agreed to a $7 million boost to build a new Traverse City Senior Center.
That's sure to remove the biggest obstacle to reconstructing the city-owned building that hosts Grand Traverse County-run senior citizen programming, both city Mayor Richard Lewis and county commissioner board Chairman Rob Hentschel separately agreed.
So did Jim Carruthers, the city's former mayor and current Friends of the Senior Center president.
"It's been a long road and it's been harder than we wanted it to, but it's time, just with the demographics of the area and our growing senior population, our growing aging population," Carruthers said. "This is what the seniors wanted."
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, said he requested the money, listed among the budget's $251,475,000 economic development and workforce grants, after asking both city and county leaders what they needed to make the long-debated project a reality.
He called it a good project that serves both county and city residents well, and one that stands on its own merits.
"But like anything, you know, we had some different personalities and there's all sorts of things that enter into it, and neither the county nor the city has unlimited money," he said. "Neither does the state, but when you have a good project and when you have people that were willing to work together and set aside whatever differences, this is what happens."
Schmidt said he played a small part, and credited local leadership along with his counterparts and in the state House of Representatives, Republican reps. John Roth and Jack O'Malley, for their efforts in passing the senior center grant there as well.
Lewis had been set to discuss whether to borrow up to $8 million, then ask Grand Traverse County commissioners to request a higher senior services millage to help pay off the debt, documents show.
Now, he expects to have an entirely different, more celebratory conversation with city commissioners at their meeting Tuesday, he said. Same goes for the county commission meeting set for Wednesday.
The grant may not be the last word on funding, with a recent general estimate putting the cost at $7.5 million, as previously reported.
Lewis said the city has nearly $400,000 from past donations, plus the county pledged another $250,000.
Figuring out just how much construction will cost comes next, and Lewis said that'll require a follow-up with architectural firm Environment Architects.
It'll be up to both governments to work out how to close whatever funding gap is remaining, as well as hash out a new agreement to share the building, Hentschel said. He was optimistic that both boards can agree on how to finalize those details, particularly calling it a "foregone conclusion."
"No one wants to be the guy that stops progress when we got this far," he said.
Carruthers and Lewis each separately agreed they're optimistic about a final arrangement coming together.
"I'm not saying there won't be some sticky points, but that's with everything and we'll work our way through it," Lewis said.
Follow Record-Eagle.com for updates on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.